2020 Delhi Riots: Police Claim Shocking ‘Regime Change’ Plan By Activists

New Delhi: The Delhi Police on Thursday strongly opposed the release of activists Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam, and three others booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) in the 2020 Delhi riots case, saying a criminal conspiracy was hatched for the execution of riots intended for achieving the final “regime change” goal.

In a voluminous affidavit filed through advocate Rajat Nair, a day before the matter is scheduled to come up for hearing, the police contended that the conspiracy to incite violence and riots demonstrates that the accused didn’t intend to vent personal grievance or political dissent but intended to incite violence, which has direct implications on the nation’s economic and social fabric, leading to serious ramifications against the broader society.

“The messaging, tone, and references therein were not incidental but deliberate, reflecting an overarching aim to destabilise the country by setting up a global narrative of ethnic cleansing or pogrom of the Muslim community under the proposed Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA),” reads the affidavit.

The police maintain that the riots were not spontaneous but part of a deep-rooted, premeditated and pre-planned conspiracy. They said that the conspiracy hatched, nurtured and executed by the petitioner was to strike at the very heart of the sovereignty and integrity of the country by destroying the communal harmony and instigating the crowd not only to abrogate public order but also to instigate them to the extent of armed rebellion.

The affidavit adds that the international theory developed in the past few years has termed these kinds of organised/sponsored protests as “regime change operation(s)”. It said that at the outset, it is respectfully submitted that the state is setting out the brief facts only for the convenience of understanding the broad contours of the criminal conspiracy hatched for the execution of riots intended for achieving the final “regime change” goal.

“It does not in any manner supplement or substitute the requirement of law as contained in Section 43D (5) UAP Act, 1967, for deciding the bail applications or appeals arising therefrom, which requires the allegations to be examined from the report made under Section 173 of the Code, i.e., the chargesheet,” the filing reads.

The police stressed that the Delhi riots were not a spontaneous escalation of protests against the CAA but part of a coordinated “regime change operation” executed under the cover of civil dissent.

The police say the materials on record, including the chats referencing U.S. President Donald Trump, establish beyond doubt that the instant conspiracy was pre-planned to be executed at the time when the US president was to make an official visit to India.

The police highlight chats and messages that indicate that the protests were calibrated to coincide with Trump’s visit in February 2020 to ensure global visibility.

“This was done to draw the attention of ‘international media’ and to make the issue of CAA a global issue by portraying it as an act of pogrom of the Muslim community in India. The issue of CAA was carefully chosen to serve as a radicalising catalyst camouflaged in the name of peaceful protest,” the affidavit adds.