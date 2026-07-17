ETV Bharat / bharat

2020 Delhi Riots: HC Seeks Police's Stand On Bail Plea By Sharjeel Imam In UAPA case

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday sought the city police's stand on student activist Sharjeel Imam's plea seeking bail in a case under the anti-terror UAPA law concerning the "larger conspiracy" behind the February 2020 riots here.

A bench of Justices Prathiba M Singh and Vikas Mahajan issued notice on Imam's appeal challenging the trial court's July 4 decision to dismiss his second regular bail application.

The bench granted two weeks' time to Delhi Police to file a reply to the appeal and listed the matter for hearing on August 27. Imam was arrested on August 25, 2020, and booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) for being one of the "masterminds" of the February 2020 riots in northeast Delhi that left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

The violence erupted during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, and the National Register of Citizens. The trial court rejected Imam's bail application, saying it had "no option but to follow" the Supreme Court's January 5 order and, therefore, could neither entertain the plea nor grant him the relief.