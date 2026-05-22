ETV Bharat / bharat

2020 Delhi Riots: HC Grants 3-Day Interim Bail To Umar Khalid For Mother's Surgery

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Friday granted three-day interim bail to activist Umar Khalid who was jailed under the anti-terror law UAPA concerning the larger conspiracy case linked to the February 2020 riots in the city's northeastern parts.

A bench headed by Justice Pratibha Singh ordered that Umar Khalid be released on interim bail from June 1 to June 3 for his mother's surgery, and asked him to deposit Rs one lakh.

As per the order, Khalid will be released at 7 AM on June 1. The court directed him to surrender in jail by 5 PM on June 3.

The judge further imposed conditions, asking Khalid to remain in the Delhi-NCR area, stay at his given address, not visit any place other than the hospital, and will keep only one mobile phone (number) with him during the bail period.

Earlier on Thursday, Khalid had moved the High Court challenging the May 19 order of the Karkardooma Court, which had refused to grant him 15 days' interim bail to attend a 40-day post-death ritual (Chehlum) of his uncle and take care of his mother, who will undergo surgery for lump excision at a private hospital. Umar had appealed for bail to stay with his mother before and after her surgery scheduled on June 2.

The trial court had said that Khalid had earlier also been granted interim bail and he had not violated the bail conditions during that period. However, that does not mean he should be granted interim bail every time, the court said.