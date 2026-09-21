ETV Bharat / bharat

2020 Delhi Riots: HC To Hear Bail Pleas By Umar Khalid, Sharjeel Imam In UAPA Case On September 30

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday listed for hearing on September 30 bail pleas by activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam in a case under the anti-terror law UAPA over the "larger conspiracy" behind the February 2020 riots in north-east Delhi.

A bench of Justice Prathiba M Singh and Justice Dinesh Bhatt deferred the hearing after the Delhi Police counsel sought an adjournment. Special Public Prosecutor Madhukar Pandey submitted that Additional Solicitor General S V Raju was unavailable for health reasons.

"Matter is adjourned to September 30," the bench said. Khalid and Imam have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) on allegations of being among the masterminds of the February 2020 riots that left 53 people dead and more than 700 injured.

Violence erupted during protests against the Citizenship (Amendment) Act (CAA), 2019, and the National Register of Citizens (NRC).

Activist Khalid Saifi and former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain, among others, were also booked for alleged involvement in the larger conspiracy case, being investigated by Delhi Police's Special Cell.

The court on Monday also deferred hearing of the bail plea by Tahir Hussain in the case, and listed it in November. Khalid and Imam had moved the high court earlier this year after their bail applications were dismissed by the trial court for the third time on July 4.

Imam was arrested in the case on August 25, 2020. Khalid was arrested on September 13, 2020. The Delhi Police has opposed the pleas in the High Court, asserting that the two are "masterminds" of the riots.

Arguing that they cannot seek bail on parity with other co-accused in the case, police have stated that the Supreme Court has earlier categorised them as being "command authority" and ruled that their "risk profiles" justified "continuing detention".