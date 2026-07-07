ETV Bharat / bharat

2020 Delhi Riots: Court Defers Verdict In IB Officer Murder Case To July 13

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Tuesday deferred to July 13 its verdict in the sensational case of Intelligence Bureau officer Ankit Sharma's murder during the northeast Delhi riots in 2020, in which former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain is among the 11 accused.

Additional Sessions Judge Praveen Singh said he was in the process of preparing the judgement. The case pertains to an FIR registered at Dayalpur police station on the complaint of Ravinder Kumar, father of Ankit Sharma.

According to the complaint, Ankit, who was posted with the Intelligence Bureau, had returned home from office on February 25, 2020, before stepping out again. When he did not return for a long time, his family began searching for him, only to be informed by locals that their son had been killed and his body thrown into the Khajuri Khas drain near a mosque in the Chand Bagh Pulia area.

Sharma's body was subsequently recovered from the drain. In his complaint, Ravinder Kumar alleged that his son was murdered by former AAP councillor Tahir Hussain and others. It said they had allegedly assembled at Hussain's office, and Ankit's body was disposed of after the murder.