2020 Delhi Riots: Court Acquits Three Accused Of Rioting, Arson

New Delhi: A Delhi court has acquitted three people accused of rioting, arson and unlawful assembly during the 2020 northeast Delhi riots, saying that the prosecution failed to prove their guilt in the case beyond a reasonable doubt.

Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh was hearing a case against Sagar, Devender Gautam and Anmol who were accused of rioting, arson, dacoity and provisions of the Prevention of Damage to Public Property (PDPP) Act for being part of a riotous mob during the Delhi riots.

In an order dated February 24, the court said, "I find that there is no evidence by which the court can arrive at a finding of guilt against the accused persons. The accused are accordingly found entitled to the benefit of doubt. All the accused are acquitted of all the charges framed against them."

According to the prosecution, the three were part of a riotous mob involved in violence in Milan Garden and adjoining areas of Sonia Vihar in northeast Delhi during the communal violence on February 25, 2020.