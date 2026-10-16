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2020 Delhi Riots: Court Acquits 7 Of Murder, Convicts Them For Disobeying Prohibitory Order

Representational Image ( IANS )

By PTI 2 Min Read

New Delhi: A Delhi court has acquitted seven men of murder and other serious charges in a 2020 Delhi riots case involving the fatal assault on a man, but convicted them for disobeying a prohibitory order. The court said it would be unsafe to hold the accused guilty of the fatal assault based on the sole testimony of a police witness which required corroboration.

Additional Sessions Judge Parveen Singh acquitted the seven men of charges including murder, rioting with deadly weapons and promoting enmity, but held them guilty under IPC Section 188 for disobeying a prohibitory order.

In an order dated October 15, the court said, "There is no evidence through the testimonies of any of the witnesses that any of the accused was armed with any deadly weapon or any weapon whatsoever." The case relates to the assault on Babbu, an auto-rickshaw driver, at Khajuri Chowk on February 25, 2020. He died at GTB Hospital two days later. The court convicted Kuldeep Singh, Harjeet Singh alias Happy, Rahul alias Ajay, Sachin Rastogi, Bharat Bhushan alias Lucky, Sandeep alias Sanjeev and Dharmender alias Dham under IPC Section 188 for violating the prohibitory order imposed under Section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The prosecution relied on the testimony of ASI Anil Kumar, who claimed to have witnessed the assault. However, other witnesses cited as eyewitnesses did not support the prosecution's case.