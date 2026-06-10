ETV Bharat / bharat

2020 Delhi Riots Case: HC Seeks Police Response On Bail Plea By Ex-Councillor Tahir Hussain

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Delhi Police, seeking its response in the bail plea of former councillor ​​Tahir Hussain, the key accused in the 2020 Delhi riots.

Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, heading the vacation bench, scheduled the next hearing for July 16.

Hussain faces charges of conspiring to orchestrate the 2020 North-East Delhi riots. On June 1, Justice Amit Sharma recused himself from hearing the bail plea. Earlier, the Karkardooma Court dismissed Hussain's bail plea on January 29, which he has since challenged in the High Court.