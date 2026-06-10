2020 Delhi Riots Case: HC Seeks Police Response On Bail Plea By Ex-Councillor Tahir Hussain
Delhi High Court seeks police response on Tahir Hussain’s bail plea in 2020 riots case; next hearing scheduled for July 16 by Justice Neena Bansal.
Published : June 10, 2026 at 1:42 PM IST
New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Delhi Police, seeking its response in the bail plea of former councillor Tahir Hussain, the key accused in the 2020 Delhi riots.
Justice Neena Bansal Krishna, heading the vacation bench, scheduled the next hearing for July 16.
Hussain faces charges of conspiring to orchestrate the 2020 North-East Delhi riots. On June 1, Justice Amit Sharma recused himself from hearing the bail plea. Earlier, the Karkardooma Court dismissed Hussain's bail plea on January 29, which he has since challenged in the High Court.
Hussain is also an accused in the murder case of Intelligence Bureau (IB) officer Ankit Sharma. On February 26, 2020, Sharma’s father, Ravindra Kumar, visited the Dayalpur Police Station and stated that his son had gone out to buy some items on the evening of February 25 after returning from work.
When Sharma did not return for an extended period, his father searched various locations and hospitals. After waiting until nightfall, he filed a missing person report. Later, some youths informed him that a young man had been killed and his body dumped in the Khajuri Khas drain, where Sharma’s body was eventually recovered.
Additionally, a money laundering case linked to the Delhi riots has been registered against Hussain after Amit Gupta, a co-accused turned approver. At least 53 people were killed and nearly 200 others were injured in the riots that took place in North-East Delhi in February 2020.
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