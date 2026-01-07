ETV Bharat / bharat

2020 Delhi Riots Case: Court Issues Release Orders Of Four Accused

New Delhi: A Delhi court on Wednesday issued release orders for four accused who were granted bail by the Supreme Court in the 2020 Northeast Delhi riots conspiracy case after fulfilling the bail conditions.

Additional Sessions Judge Sameer Bajpai accepted the bail bonds of Rs 2 lakh each, along with two local sureties of the same amount, furnished by Gulfisha Fatima, Meeran Haider, Shifa Ur Rehman, and Mohd Saleem Khan.

The court directed and issued their release orders. The fifth accused, Shadab Ahmad, who was also granted bail by the apex court on Monday, did not appear before the court to furnish his bail bonds.

The release order followed the submission of verification reports by the Delhi Police regarding all bond sureties and documents filed by the accused. The court noted that the accused had fulfilled all bail conditions imposed by the Supreme Court.

Earlier on Tuesday, the court had ordered the Delhi police to verify documents and sureties submitted by four of the five accused granted bail, delaying their release by a day.

The Supreme Court had refused bail to activists Umar Khalid and Sharjeel Imam but granted it to the five other accused, citing hierarchy of participation.

"There was a prima facie case against Khalid and Imam under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act," the bench of Justices Aravind Kumar and N. V. Anjaria said. The apex court had imposed 11 conditions while granting bail.

If violated, the trial court may cancel the bail after hearing the accused. It ordered them to execute a personal bond of Rs 2 lakh with two local sureties of the same sum to the satisfaction of the trial court.

The court also directed the accused to remain within the National Capital Territory of Delhi and not leave without prior permission. Any travel request must state reasons and would be considered strictly on merits.

Additionally, the accused were directed to surrender their passports and furnish their current residential addresses, contact numbers, and e-mail addresses to the investigating officer and trial court.

The counsel for the accused requested three to four days to submit the details, stating that the mobile phones of the accused had not been functional for a long period. They assured the court that the details would be furnished once access is restored.