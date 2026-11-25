ETV Bharat / bharat

2016 Yogesh Goudar Murder: SC Restores Conviction, Life Sentence Of Karnataka MLA Vinay Kulkarni

New Delhi: In a setback to Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni, the Supreme Court on Wednesday set aside a Karnataka High Court order that had stayed his conviction and suspended his life sentence in the 2016 murder of BJP Zilla Panchayat member Yogesh Goudar. The order was pronounced by a bench comprising Justice Prashant Kumar Mishra and Justice Shree Chandrashekhar.

The apex court also withdrew identical relief granted to the other convicts in the case, including Kulkarni’s uncle Chandrashekhar Indi alias Chandu Mama and a former investigating officer convicted for his role in the investigation. The detailed order will be uploaded later in the day.

In October, the apex court issued notice on a plea challenging the Karnataka High Court's order staying the conviction of Congress MLA Vinay Kulkarni for the murder of Goudar. Recently, the High Court put on hold the former MLA's conviction until his appeal challenging the conviction is disposed of. Additionally, the HC granted him bail subject to certain conditions.

The HC also suspended the sentence of the other accused–Chandrashekhar Indi alias Chandu Mama and Channakeshava B Tingarikar. The apex court issued notice on the state's plea challenging the suspension of the conviction and sentence of not just the former MLA, but also Chandrashekhar and Channakeshava.