ETV Bharat / bharat

2010 Kashmir Protest Case: Chargesheet Filed After 16 Years Names Mian Qayoom, Three Others

Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday filed a chargesheet against former High Court Bar Association President Mian Abdul Qayoom and three other lawyers before the designated National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in Srinagar, more than 16 years after a case was registered over an alleged protest in the city.

The chargesheet has been filed against former High Court Bar Association Vice President Advocate Aijaz Ahmad Bedar, Advocate GN Shaheen and Advocate Bilal Ahmad Bhat, who has since died.

The case relates to an FIR registered at Police Station Maisuma on March 29, 2010. According to the prosecution, the chargesheet has been filed under Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Section 188 of the erstwhile Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), which deals with disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant.

Police alleged that the accused raised pro-Azadi slogans and slogans against the sovereignty and integrity of India during a protest at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. The prosecution also alleged that they violated prohibitory orders imposed by the district administration and delivered speeches that were provocative in nature.

With the filing of the charge sheet, the case has formally entered the trial stage. The designated NIA Court has listed the matter for further proceedings on Aug. 12, 2026.