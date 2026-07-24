2010 Kashmir Protest Case: Chargesheet Filed After 16 Years Names Mian Qayoom, Three Others
Jammu Kashmir Police filed a chargesheet against former Bar Association President Mian Qayoom and three lawyers for a 2010 Kashmir protest, initiating trial under UAPA.
By ETV Bharat Jammu & Kashmir Team
Published : July 24, 2026 at 5:09 PM IST
Srinagar: Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday filed a chargesheet against former High Court Bar Association President Mian Abdul Qayoom and three other lawyers before the designated National Investigation Agency (NIA) Court in Srinagar, more than 16 years after a case was registered over an alleged protest in the city.
The chargesheet has been filed against former High Court Bar Association Vice President Advocate Aijaz Ahmad Bedar, Advocate GN Shaheen and Advocate Bilal Ahmad Bhat, who has since died.
The case relates to an FIR registered at Police Station Maisuma on March 29, 2010. According to the prosecution, the chargesheet has been filed under Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) and Section 188 of the erstwhile Ranbir Penal Code (RPC), which deals with disobedience to an order duly promulgated by a public servant.
Police alleged that the accused raised pro-Azadi slogans and slogans against the sovereignty and integrity of India during a protest at Lal Chowk in Srinagar. The prosecution also alleged that they violated prohibitory orders imposed by the district administration and delivered speeches that were provocative in nature.
With the filing of the charge sheet, the case has formally entered the trial stage. The designated NIA Court has listed the matter for further proceedings on Aug. 12, 2026.
The FIR was registered during a period of frequent protests and shutdowns in Kashmir in early 2010. Court records and legal filings show that the case was among several criminal cases registered against Qayoom that year in connection with protests, alleged anti-national slogans and calls for boycott of courts.
According to the prosecution's case in earlier court proceedings, the March 2010 FIR accused Qayoom and other lawyers of participating in a procession in Srinagar, raising slogans and violating restrictions imposed by the authorities. The allegations later formed part of the material relied upon by the administration in preventive detention proceedings against him in 2010. Qayoom had denied the allegations and challenged several criminal cases and detention orders before the High Court of Jammu and Kashmir.
Legal documents filed before higher courts had also noted that although the FIR was registered in 2010, no chargesheet had been filed in the case for years. The police action on Friday marks the first filing of a final report before the trial court in the matter.
Qayoom is currently lodged in District Jail, Amphalla, Jammu, where he remains in judicial custody. He was arrested in 2024 in connection with the murder of advocate Babar Qadri following an investigation by the State Investigation Agency (SIA). He has been booked under provisions of the UAPA, and both the trial court and the Jammu and Kashmir High Court have denied him bail.
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