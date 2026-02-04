2010 Alto Car Seized, Owner Penalised Rs 1 Lakh For MVA Violations in Himachal Pradesh
It was found that the car's tires had been modified in violation of the traffic regulations.
Published : February 4, 2026 at 9:00 PM IST
Hamirpur: Continuing with the drive against the violators of traffic rules, the Police have imposed a fine to the tune of Rs 1 lakh on an Alto car owner for illegally modifying his vehicle and other violations. The challan was issued during a special vehicle checking campaign being carried in the Sadar Police Station area of Hamirpur city.
The said car was registered in 2010, and its registration is valid till 2030. Sources disclosed that it's owner has been issued a challan under Section 182A(1) of the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA).
Reports say that during a vehicle checking drive near Gandhi Chowk in Hamirpur, a Police team stopped the Alto car for inspection. It was found that the car's tires had been modified in violation of the traffic regulations. Furthermore, the vehicle's authorized bodywork had also been tampered with which is a direct violation of the MVA.
The Police officials stated that the modifications made to the car were not only illegal but also posed a danger to other vehicles and pedestrians on the road. Subsequently a challan was issued to the vehicle owner. This action by the Police has generated a lot of discussion among the local residents as it is considered to be a heavy penalty issued in the town.
The Police have stated that the purpose of such strict action is to raise public awareness about traffic rules and ensure road safety.
Hamirpur’s Superintendent of Police (SP) Balveer Singh said, "During the investigation, it was also revealed that the modifications made to the vehicle were not approved by the Regional Transport Office (RTO) or any other competent authority. Consequently, the Police issued a hefty fine of Rs 1 lakh to the driver under various sections of the MVA. Traffic violations will not be tolerated in the district. Such special checking campaigns will continue and anyone found violating the rules will face strict legal action."
He further stated that all the drivers should keep their vehicles in compliance with the rules and avoid any illegal modifications. “Traffic rules are not just for issuing fines, but for the safety of life and property. Only by following the rules can road accidents and unnecessary dangers be avoided,” the SP said.
Under the Indian MVA, any modification or alteration to a vehicle without RTO approval is illegal. Installing oversized tires, an iron guard in front of the bumper, changing the engine capacity (cc), the vehicle's colour, modifying the silencer, installing a loud pressure horn, high-intensity LED lights and other accessories or making any other modification without RTO approval is illegal and can result in a heavy fine. Approval from the RTO is required before carrying out any modification to a vehicle.