ETV Bharat / bharat

2010 Alto Car Seized, Owner Penalised Rs 1 Lakh For MVA Violations in Himachal Pradesh

Hamirpur: Continuing with the drive against the violators of traffic rules, the Police have imposed a fine to the tune of Rs 1 lakh on an Alto car owner for illegally modifying his vehicle and other violations. The challan was issued during a special vehicle checking campaign being carried in the Sadar Police Station area of Hamirpur city.

The said car was registered in 2010, and its registration is valid till 2030. Sources disclosed that it's owner has been issued a challan under Section 182A(1) of the Motor Vehicles Act (MVA).

Reports say that during a vehicle checking drive near Gandhi Chowk in Hamirpur, a Police team stopped the Alto car for inspection. It was found that the car's tires had been modified in violation of the traffic regulations. Furthermore, the vehicle's authorized bodywork had also been tampered with which is a direct violation of the MVA.

The Police officials stated that the modifications made to the car were not only illegal but also posed a danger to other vehicles and pedestrians on the road. Subsequently a challan was issued to the vehicle owner. This action by the Police has generated a lot of discussion among the local residents as it is considered to be a heavy penalty issued in the town.