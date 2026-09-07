ETV Bharat / bharat

2008 Jaipur Serial Bomb Blasts: Supreme Court Refuses To Release Mohammad Sarwar Azmi

New Delhi/Jaipur: Terming the matter serious, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to release Mohammad Sarwar Azmi, who is serving life imprisonemt, in connection with the 2008 serial bomb blasts in Jaipur.

A bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Justice Prasanna B Varale passed this order while hearing a plea filed by Sarwar Azmi seeking the suspension of his sentence. The court observed that the case cannot be treated like an ordinary one.

In the plea, Azmi said that several people were killed and many injured in the eight bomb blasts that occurred in Jaipur. He further contended that additionally one unexploded (live) bomb was recovered.

Azmi in his plea stated that he had already been acquitted by the Rajasthan High Court in the eight cases related to the detonated bombs.

Since all nine bombs were part of the same conspiracy, he argued that having been found innocent in the eight cases, he could not be kept in jail for the live bomb case. The application further noted that he was arrested 2 years after the incident and has already spent nearly fifteen years in prison; therefore, he should be released.