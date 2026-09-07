2008 Jaipur Serial Bomb Blasts: Supreme Court Refuses To Release Mohammad Sarwar Azmi
The decision was taken by a bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Justice Prasanna B Varale, which said the matter cannot be treated as ordinary.
Published : September 7, 2026 at 11:05 PM IST
New Delhi/Jaipur: Terming the matter serious, the Supreme Court on Monday refused to release Mohammad Sarwar Azmi, who is serving life imprisonemt, in connection with the 2008 serial bomb blasts in Jaipur.
A bench comprising Justices MM Sundresh and Justice Prasanna B Varale passed this order while hearing a plea filed by Sarwar Azmi seeking the suspension of his sentence. The court observed that the case cannot be treated like an ordinary one.
In the plea, Azmi said that several people were killed and many injured in the eight bomb blasts that occurred in Jaipur. He further contended that additionally one unexploded (live) bomb was recovered.
Azmi in his plea stated that he had already been acquitted by the Rajasthan High Court in the eight cases related to the detonated bombs.
Since all nine bombs were part of the same conspiracy, he argued that having been found innocent in the eight cases, he could not be kept in jail for the live bomb case. The application further noted that he was arrested 2 years after the incident and has already spent nearly fifteen years in prison; therefore, he should be released.
Opposing the plea, Additional Advocate General (AAG) Shivmangal Sharma informed the apex court that the live bomb case was entirely distinct from the other eight cases.
"The seller of the bicycle used to transport the bomb had identified Sarvar Azmi as the purchaser and the evidence had not been dismissed by the High Court in the earlier cases. Furthermore, the state government's appeal against the acquittal in the eight cases is currently pending before the top court. A delayed arrest does not imply the case is fabricated; thus, the accused's sentence should not be suspended," Sharma said.
On May 13, 2008, eight blasts occurred across Jaipur, while an unexploded bomb was found near the Chandpole Hanuman Temple. In March 2023, the Rajasthan High Court had set aside the death sentences given by the special court and acquitted Sarvar Azmi and other accused.
Meanwhile, approximately eight months after the special court's verdict, the prosecution filed a charge sheet against the accused regarding the live bomb case. Delivering the verdict on this matter on April 8, 2025, the court sentenced Shahbaz Hussain, Mohammad Saif, Saifurrahman, and Sarvar Azmi to life imprisonment.
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