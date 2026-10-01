ETV Bharat / bharat

Ahmedabad Blasts: SC Halts Execution Of Indian Mujahideen Operative Convicted In 2008 Bomb Blasts Which Killed 56

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday put on hold the execution of an operative of terror outfit Indian Mujahideen who was sentenced to death in connection with the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts that left at least 56 people dead and over 200 injured.

After hearing submissions, the bench issued notice to the Gujarat government on a plea by Ahmed Bawa alias Abbu Abubakar Barelvi challenging the high court verdict. The high court had upheld the death penalty handed down to him by the trial court.

While Solicitor General Tushar Mehta said it is a serious case, petitioner's counsel argued that he was convicted totally on the basis of conspiracy.

The apex court called for the trial court records in the case and put the execution on hold.

In July, the high court, while upholding the death sentence of 38 operatives of the Indian Mujahideen (IM) in the 2008 Ahmedabad serial bomb blasts case, cited the large number of casualties, the "humongous" conspiracy and the intention to spread widespread terror as key reasons for affirming the punishment.

On July 26, 2008, a series of 21 bomb blasts ripped through different areas of Ahmedabad in a span of 70 minutes, killing 56 people and leaving more than 200 others injured. Explosions also occurred at hospitals where victims were being taken for treatment, marking the first such targeting of medical facilities in a terror attack in India.

In February 2022, a special court in Gujarat had convicted 49 accused in the case. It sentenced 38 of them to death and 11 to life imprisonment, while acquitting 28 others.