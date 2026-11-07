ETV Bharat / bharat

2003 'Rape Victim' Returns To Uttarakhand Seeking CBI Probe And DNA Test To Establish Son’s Paternity

Dehradun: The victim of a rape case that allegedly took place in 2003 in Uttarakhand has resurfaced seeking a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the matter and a DNA test to legally establish the paternity of her 23-year-old son.

The accused in the matter is a senior politician who was a cabinet minister in the Congress government at that time. He later jumped to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in 2016 and is now back in the Congress.

The victim has demanded justice for her son, requesting that he be given his father's name. "I have come to Dehradun to present my case. After that, I will return to Assam. But until my son gets justice, I will continue to come to Uttarakhand. I cannot stay in Uttarakhand because my life is in danger," she said. She has placed her trust in Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami.

“It was because of Chief Minister Dhami's trust that I have come to Uttarakhand. When the incident involving me occurred, I was strictly instructed not to set foot in Uttarakhand again,” she told media persons in Dehradun on Saturday.

Responding to queries on the timing of her return to the state heading towards an assembly poll and the ongoing political debate regarding the case, she stated that there should be no politics surrounding her name and threatened to file a defamation case against anyone using her name.

"In 2003, I was only 16 years old. I was raped by a then-Congress minister and placed in a mental asylum. Furthermore, I was subjected to intense torture even while I was pregnant. I stayed with the then minister for about a month and a half. During that time, I was taken to various hotels,” she said.