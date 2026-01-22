ETV Bharat / bharat

SC To Examine Of LeT Terrorist Against Death Penalty In Red Fort Case

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Thursday agreed to examine the curative plea of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) terrorist Mohammad Arif, challenging the death penalty given to him in the 2000 Red Fort attack case that left three Army jawans dead.

The matter came up before a bench comprising Chief Justice Surya Kant and justices Vikram Nath and JK Maheshwari.

The bench took note of the submissions of the counsel, which cited apex court judgments after the death sentence was upheld by dismissing the appeal and the review petition. “Issue notice,” the CJI said.

Curative petition is the last legal recourse available to a litigant to assail the verdict, which has been upheld twice by the apex court itself by dismissing the appeal and the review petition.