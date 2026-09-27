ETV Bharat / bharat

20-Year-Old Man Develops Affordable Wastewater Treatment Solution, Gets UNDP Recognition

New Delhi: Years after moving from his hometown in Bihar’s Madhubani to Mumbai’s slums in search of a better life, a 20-year-old found his community facing another struggle – wastewater pooling around homes and increasing exposure to waterborne diseases such as dengue, malaria and typhoid, conditions that eventually prompted him to explore an innovation aimed at addressing the problem.

Twenty-year-old Piyush Jha has developed a decentralised, modular wastewater treatment system designed to make treatment more practical and affordable, initially targeting the industrial sector – an innovation that has been recognised by the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) in India through its entrepreneurship programme ‘Youth Co: Lab National Innovation Challenge’.

Speaking to PTI on the occasion of World Rivers Day, Jha said his innovation seeks to address one of the major sources of pollution in India’s water bodies – the discharge of untreated industrial wastewater. He estimated that nearly 18,000 million litres of wastewater are discharged every day, of which only 20 to 30 per cent is treated.

“We don't require any chemical dosing to treat wastewater, nor do we require heavy civil infrastructure. The current water treatment plants require heavy civil infrastructure just to get started, which is a major concern for manufacturing and processing plants in India,” he said. Asked about the scope of the project, Jha said it indirectly impacts the common person by providing industries an affordable water treatment solution.

It targets sectors including textile, leather, food and beverages, distillery, paper pulp, and sugar – industries that generate heavily biodegradable waste – Jha said, adding that the technology relies on microorganisms to break down waste and generate electricity in the process.

“When small and medium-scale industries get an affordable water treatment solution, they're less likely to discharge toxic wastewater into water bodies. It also helps them financially. An industry may earlier spend Rs 20 lakh on operational costs for water treatment, which our pretreatment solution reduces to Rs 5 to 7 lakh,” he told PTI.

Discussing the industries that have approached him with opportunities, the 20-year-old entrepreneur said his company has already begun working with several partners.

These include Indra Water, a Mumbai-based Indian cleantech startup that designs compact, decentralised wastewater treatment systems, and Chitale Bandhu Mithaiwale, a sweets and snacks enterprise based in Pune. He also received a conditional purchase order from Dahej Waste Service, a Bharuch, Gujarat-based provider of commercial and industrial cleaning and waste management services.