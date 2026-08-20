20-Year-Old Dies By Suicide After Alleged Police Extortion; Bihar Minister Says Public Afraid Of Police More Than Criminals
CCTV footage shows the police personnel are seen in plain clothes and one of them is aiming a firearm at the people.
By Dev Raj
Published : August 20, 2026 at 8:13 PM IST
Patna: Just out of his teens, Monu Sahni was a happy-go-lucky person with a sunny disposition, who enjoyed using a mobile phone he had recently bought. He committed suicide allegedly due to harassment and extortion demanded by the police.
The death of the 20-year-old at Kharajpur village under Bahadurpur police station in Darbhanga district on Monday (August 17) prompted Bihar prohibition, excise and registration minister Madan Sahni to say that the common people of the state nowadays fear the police more than the criminals.
"The situation has become such that the public fear the police more than the criminals. If the way the senior officials, constables, assistant sub-inspectors, and inspectors torture the people and extort from them is not stopped then we will have to think about it," said Madan, who got elected as an MLA from Bahadurpur.
Speaking further, the minister, who met the deceased youth’s family, asserted that the police personnel involved in the incident were in plain clothes, and indulged in extortion.
"The 20-year-old was not a terrorist or a big criminal that the police had to go to his house in plain clothes in an effort to hide their identity," Madan added.
Going by the police accounts, the script of Monu’s death on August 17 actually started on July 19 – the day one Kuldeep Jha of Ojhaul village submitted a written complaint (no. 882/26) at the Bahadurpur police station that his mobile phone belonging to POCO company has gone missing.
He provided the relevant IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number and cellphone number to the police, who fed them into the CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) portal.
The CEIR provided information on August 14 that the particular mobile phone was used on August 10 with the help of cellphone number 6206044056 that was registered in the name of Monu.
Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Indradev Kumar deputed with the district intelligence unit (DIU) went to Monu’s house on August 16 to verify the mobile phone and recover it. Monu’s elder borther Ravi Kumar gave the police official a POCO mobile, but its IMEI number did not match with the one that Kuldeep had lost.
However, the mobile number being used in it was registered in the name of one Radha Devi, a resident of Brahmotara village under Ashok Paper Mills police station in Darbhanga, and the police moved to verify it.
The next day (August 17) the village chowkidar Manish Paswan informed Bahadurpur station house officer (SHO) that Monu has hanged himself. A complaint (no. 670/26) was registered about it on the same day.
It is from this point that the versions provided by Monu’s family and the police differ.
"He (Monu) had bought the mobile for Rs 2,000 from a person who needed money for the treatment of his mother. He called and introduced the person to the police, and even handed over the mobile to the police personnel. But they demanded Rs 10 lakh (as bribe) from him," the victim’s father Jageshwar Sahni said.
"The police personnel put much pressure on him. They returned later on motorcycles and fired on our house to threaten and put further pressure. I was not home. My son became extremely afraid and perturbed over the situation and about the fact that I would not be able to pay such a large amount of money. He committed suicide and committed suicide," Jageshwar added.
The angry villagers allegedly attacked the police personnel when they reached Kharajpur again on getting information about Monu’s suicide. They fled away leaving behind three motorcycles that have no registration plates.
Monu’s family have also obtained CCTV footage in which the police personnel are seen in plain clothes and one of them is aiming a firearm at the people.
"Our personnel were making efforts to trace and recover a stolen mobile. Monu thought that the police would arrest him and take further action. It seems he committed suicide under this pressure," sub-divisional police officer S.K. Suman said.
On the other hand, a media communique by the Darbhanga police said that Monu’s brother Ravi telephoned the DIU police officer at around 4pm on August 17 (the day of Monu’s death) to inform that the mobile he was looking for has been found and he should come and collect it.
"Ravi and his unidentified associates attacked the DIU officials when they reached there. They were seriously injured. They could be saved due to the intervention of village chowkidar Manish, who was present there," the Darbhanga police said.
The police asserted that Monu had criminal history and was an accused in an attempt to murder case (no. 525/20) registered at Bahadurpur police station on November 21, 2020, and another criminal case (no. 528/24) registered a Laheriasarai police station on September 25, 2024. Charge sheets have been submitted in both the cases.
Meanwhile, the police have registered two cases at Bahadurpur police station – one (no. 254/26) on the basis of ASI Indradev’s statement with regard to attack on the police personnel, and another (no. 255/26) on the basis of the statement of Jageshwar against the police personnel for abetting suicide and illicit firing.
"Both the cases are under investigation. An SIT under the leadership of Darbhanga city SP has been constituted for investigation and supervision. It has been directed to probe the facts and allegations in the applications submitted by both the sides in the two cases," the police communique said.
Suicide Is Not A Solution
If you are having suicidal thoughts, or you are worried about a friend, or you need emotional support, then there is someone who is always there to listen to you. Call the Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 (available 24x7) or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences helpline at 9152987821 (available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)
Also Read
Woman Found Dead Near Bengal-Bihar Border, Another Injured; Probe Underway