ETV Bharat / bharat

20-Year-Old Dies By Suicide After Alleged Police Extortion; Bihar Minister Says Public Afraid Of Police More Than Criminals

Patna: Just out of his teens, Monu Sahni was a happy-go-lucky person with a sunny disposition, who enjoyed using a mobile phone he had recently bought. He committed suicide allegedly due to harassment and extortion demanded by the police.

The death of the 20-year-old at Kharajpur village under Bahadurpur police station in Darbhanga district on Monday (August 17) prompted Bihar prohibition, excise and registration minister Madan Sahni to say that the common people of the state nowadays fear the police more than the criminals.

"The situation has become such that the public fear the police more than the criminals. If the way the senior officials, constables, assistant sub-inspectors, and inspectors torture the people and extort from them is not stopped then we will have to think about it," said Madan, who got elected as an MLA from Bahadurpur.

Speaking further, the minister, who met the deceased youth’s family, asserted that the police personnel involved in the incident were in plain clothes, and indulged in extortion.

Monu Sahni, 20, who committed suicide allegedly due to harassment, fear and extortion demand of the police. (ETV Bharat)

"The 20-year-old was not a terrorist or a big criminal that the police had to go to his house in plain clothes in an effort to hide their identity," Madan added.

Going by the police accounts, the script of Monu’s death on August 17 actually started on July 19 – the day one Kuldeep Jha of Ojhaul village submitted a written complaint (no. 882/26) at the Bahadurpur police station that his mobile phone belonging to POCO company has gone missing.

He provided the relevant IMEI (International Mobile Equipment Identity) number and cellphone number to the police, who fed them into the CEIR (Central Equipment Identity Register) portal.

The CEIR provided information on August 14 that the particular mobile phone was used on August 10 with the help of cellphone number 6206044056 that was registered in the name of Monu.

Assistant sub-inspector (ASI) Indradev Kumar deputed with the district intelligence unit (DIU) went to Monu’s house on August 16 to verify the mobile phone and recover it. Monu’s elder borther Ravi Kumar gave the police official a POCO mobile, but its IMEI number did not match with the one that Kuldeep had lost.

However, the mobile number being used in it was registered in the name of one Radha Devi, a resident of Brahmotara village under Ashok Paper Mills police station in Darbhanga, and the police moved to verify it.

The next day (August 17) the village chowkidar Manish Paswan informed Bahadurpur station house officer (SHO) that Monu has hanged himself. A complaint (no. 670/26) was registered about it on the same day.

It is from this point that the versions provided by Monu’s family and the police differ.