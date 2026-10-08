ETV Bharat / bharat

20 Days And Still Counting: Seafarer Sumit Singh's Family Waits For His Body And Claims

Family of Sumit Kumar Singh, one of the 14 Indian seafarers who was on the El Gaiaga vessel which was attacked over 20 days near Oman, has still not received his body as the Omani police have not been able to identify it. ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: The family of the Indian sailor Sumit Kumar Singh, who was killed in the Strait of Hormuz last month, may have to travel to Oman to identify his remains, as authorities in the Middle Eastern country have retrieved two burnt bodies from the sea.

After the rescue mission, two bodies were found and have been towed to Omani shore. Since the vessel was hit by a projectile near the Strait of Hormuz, the two bodies were burnt and, after falling into the sea, have decomposed. The Omani police have to complete the process; however, they have not been able to identify the two bodies.

DNA test needed They will now need to conduct a DNA test on the mother to establish the identity of the body. Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Aditya Singh said, "The company authorities and Omani officials have asked us to prepare Sumit's mother to fly to Oman, as they will need to conduct a DNA test in order to establish the identity." Worse still is the condition of the two bodies, which are highly decomposed. According to the Omani government officials, who communicated the information to the family, 'one body has been found without a head and has suffered 90 per cent burn injuries, while the second body has sustained 70 per cent burn injuries.' However, due to the present condition of the bodies, the Omani government will require to conduct a DNA test, for which the Singh family has two options. One is to fly the mother to Oman or they will have to approach the District Magistrate (DM) to get a test done a government recognised laboratory. "Yes, we have spoken to the DM of Vaishali, Varsha Singh. She has asked to write a letter stating all the details and attach documents as proof, after which she will officially give us a date to take Sumit's mother to undergo a DNA test. We cannot choose the other option of sending her abroad," said Aditya. Family in turmoil Sumit's family is currently still in denial as they want to see his body. They have not even been told of this situation. His mother is over 70 years, and has not been keeping well since receiving news of his death. Officials from Ultra Shipping company and Foreword Seafarers Union of India (FSUI) have ensured the family is not informed of the details as yet.