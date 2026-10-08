20 Days And Still Counting: Seafarer Sumit Singh's Family Waits For His Body And Claims
Family has been asked to take a DNA test in order to help identify the body, which is beyond recognition, reports Neeta Kolhatkar
Published : October 8, 2026 at 5:19 PM IST
Mumbai: The family of the Indian sailor Sumit Kumar Singh, who was killed in the Strait of Hormuz last month, may have to travel to Oman to identify his remains, as authorities in the Middle Eastern country have retrieved two burnt bodies from the sea.
After the rescue mission, two bodies were found and have been towed to Omani shore. Since the vessel was hit by a projectile near the Strait of Hormuz, the two bodies were burnt and, after falling into the sea, have decomposed. The Omani police have to complete the process; however, they have not been able to identify the two bodies.
DNA test needed
They will now need to conduct a DNA test on the mother to establish the identity of the body. Speaking exclusively to ETV Bharat, Aditya Singh said, "The company authorities and Omani officials have asked us to prepare Sumit's mother to fly to Oman, as they will need to conduct a DNA test in order to establish the identity."
Worse still is the condition of the two bodies, which are highly decomposed. According to the Omani government officials, who communicated the information to the family, 'one body has been found without a head and has suffered 90 per cent burn injuries, while the second body has sustained 70 per cent burn injuries.'
However, due to the present condition of the bodies, the Omani government will require to conduct a DNA test, for which the Singh family has two options. One is to fly the mother to Oman or they will have to approach the District Magistrate (DM) to get a test done a government recognised laboratory.
"Yes, we have spoken to the DM of Vaishali, Varsha Singh. She has asked to write a letter stating all the details and attach documents as proof, after which she will officially give us a date to take Sumit's mother to undergo a DNA test. We cannot choose the other option of sending her abroad," said Aditya.
Family in turmoil
Sumit's family is currently still in denial as they want to see his body. They have not even been told of this situation. His mother is over 70 years, and has not been keeping well since receiving news of his death. Officials from Ultra Shipping company and Foreword Seafarers Union of India (FSUI) have ensured the family is not informed of the details as yet.
"Sumit's mother is in no shape to travel. Moreover, she doesn't even have a passport, though the company has assured of reimbursing their expenses. The family has now spoken to the DM, and we are preparing for this option. But the entire process is taking ever so long," said a dejected Aditya.
According to a company source, the Seafarers' Welfare Fund Society, which receives contributions from recruiting and placement agencies and shipping firms, have given Sumit's family Rs 10 lakh.
However, all the other claims are pending since the family is yet to receive his death certificate. Since the parents have not yet been told of the harsh reality regarding the delay in repatriation of Sumit's body, they are agitated, feeling they are being denied the claims.
"They have repeatedly been asking me about the claims, and I am in no position tell them the truth," said Aditya.
Demand for an independent agency
In the meantime, Omani police have not yet given a date when the bodies will be repatriated, even 20 days after Sumit's death. There is also no single Indian official agency that is directly communicating on behalf of families of victims who have been killed onboard.
The family is in a bind, since the Omani officials have not been able to establish the identity of the two bodies; they are not issuing a death certificate and pending that, the family will not get the compensation and other financial claims till then.
Manoj Yadav, General Secretary of FSUI, told ETV Bharat, "This is the reason we have been pressing for an independent body that will negotiate directly with government officials in that region. We don't expect them to stop the war. We want the Government of India to have officials who will directly intervene on behalf of families of victims."
"Right now, Sumit's family doesn't know who to speak to specifically. This is a big lacuna, and meanwhile families of victims are suffering, because even we have no specific answers to give them," Yadav said.
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