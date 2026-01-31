ETV Bharat / bharat

2-Year Central Deputation Mandatory For IPS Officers Of 2011 Batch Onwards For IG Empanelment: Govt

New Delhi: The government has made it mandatory for IPS officers of the 2011 batch and onwards to have a minimum of two years' experience at the SP or DIG level on central deputation to be empanelled as inspector general (IG) at the Centre, an official order said.

The move aims to ensure that senior officers have adequate ground-level working experience at the Centre, an officer in the know of the development said. In the order issued recently, the ministry said, "A minimum of two years of central experience at SP/DIG or equivalent level shall be mandatory for empanelment of IPS officers at IG/eqvt. level at the Centre from the 2011 batch onwards."