2 Persons Arrested For Securing Registrations With Rajasthan Medical Council On Forged MBBS Degrees
A former receptionist at a private hospital is among two persons arrested in fake MBBS degree scam, reports Vikas Kumar Vyas.
Published : October 16, 2026 at 8:48 PM IST
Jaipur: The Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) has arrested two persons for securing registration with the Rajasthan Medical Council (RMC) using forged MBBS degrees.
The arrested persons have been identified as Nanji Ram Chaudhary, a resident of Dahipur (Jalore), and Pankaj Yadav, a resident of Kaliyawas (Sikar).
Chaudhary, who had only completed the eighth grade, previously worked as a receptionist cum clerk at a private hospital. He had obtained a fake MBBS degree and began practicing as a gynecologist.
Investigations have revealed that he even performed several surgeries and owns a 50- to 100-bed hospital, named "Bhaskar Hospital," in Raniwara, Jalore district.
His academic records ranging from the ninth grade through his MBBS degree and a diploma in Gynecology and Obstetrics, have all been found to be forged.
Yadav, who earlier, after failing to pass the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) following his medical studies abroad, had obtained a fraudulent MBBS degree from a university in Bihar.
SOG ADG Vishal Bansal and IG Ajaypal Lamba shared details of the investigation during a press conference at the SOG headquarters on Friday. The SOG is currently searching for seven other suspects involved in the case.
Officials said that Dr Giridhar Gopal, Registrar of the Rajasthan Medical Council, filed a case at the Ashok Nagar Police Station on October 6, 2026, alleging that eight individuals secured registration with the RMC by using forged documents and fake MBBS degrees.
The investigation into the matter was handed over to the SOG. In addition to these individuals, the search continues for Shantanu Kumar Charan, Deepak Chaudhary, Devendra Nehra, Geeta Kumari, Mahesh Kumar Gurjar, Sarimul Majumdar, and Ramkishore Mahawar.
An investigation by the SOG revealed that Chaudhary registered with the RMC (Rajasthan Medical Council) by submitting a Diploma in Gynecology and Obstetrics certificate purportedly issued by The College of Physicians and Surgeons, Mumbai.
The investigation found the certificate, allotment letter, passing certificate, and attempt certificate to be forged. He was taken into custody in Raniwara and brought to Jaipur, where he was formally arrested following interrogation.
Investigation has further revealed that he is the owner of Bhaskar Hospital in Raniwara, a 50-bed facility.
The investigation has further revealed that Chaudhary has only completed the eighth grade and secured registration with the RMC by presenting 10th and 12th-grade marksheets from the Andhra Pradesh Secondary Board, an MBBS degree from Rama University in Kanpur, and a 'Diploma in Gynecology and Obstetrics' from The College of Physicians and Surgeons, Mumbai.
The probe revealed that all these documents were found to be forged. The SOG is currently investigating how and from where these documents were obtained, ranging from his 10th-grade marksheets to the diploma in gynecology.
The investigation further revealed that, around 2010, he worked at the OPD counter of a private clinic in Raniwara, issuing patient registration slips. Subsequently, he worked at a readymade garment shop and in 2014, he began working at the OPD counter of Rajdev Hospital in Raniwara.
The following year, in 2015, he purchased the hospital from its owner, and in 2016, he renamed the facility as "Bhaskar Hospital."
Initially, a general medicine doctor was hired at the hospital, followed by the appointment of a gynecologist in 2019.
In connection with the hospital's operations, Chaudhary had to frequently visit the RMC office in Jaipur. During the visits, he established contact with the then-office bearers and staff members of the council.
Subsequently, he managed to get himself registered as a doctor in 2023, and during the verification process, his documents were found to be forged.
The role of the then office bearers and staff of the RMC is currently being investigated. Additionally, the SOG is gathering information about other individuals who may have obtained registration using forged documents.
Investigation has further revealed that Yadav pursued an MBBS degree in Kazakhstan between 2013 and 2018, following which he attempted the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) six times, but failed to pass it.
Later, he procured a forged degree and marks sheet from the Sri Krishna Medical College in Bihar and also obtained a fake registration certificate from the Bihar Medical Council.
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