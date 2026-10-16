ETV Bharat / bharat

2 Persons Arrested For Securing Registrations With Rajasthan Medical Council On Forged MBBS Degrees

Rajasthan SOG arrested two persons for securing registration with RMC using forged MBBS degrees. ( ETV Bharat )

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Special Operations Group (SOG) has arrested two persons for securing registration with the Rajasthan Medical Council (RMC) using forged MBBS degrees.

The arrested persons have been identified as Nanji Ram Chaudhary, a resident of Dahipur (Jalore), and Pankaj Yadav, a resident of Kaliyawas (Sikar).

Chaudhary, who had only completed the eighth grade, previously worked as a receptionist cum clerk at a private hospital. He had obtained a fake MBBS degree and began practicing as a gynecologist.

Investigations have revealed that he even performed several surgeries and owns a 50- to 100-bed hospital, named "Bhaskar Hospital," in Raniwara, Jalore district.

His academic records ranging from the ninth grade through his MBBS degree and a diploma in Gynecology and Obstetrics, have all been found to be forged.

Yadav, who earlier, after failing to pass the Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE) following his medical studies abroad, had obtained a fraudulent MBBS degree from a university in Bihar.

SOG ADG Vishal Bansal and IG Ajaypal Lamba shared details of the investigation during a press conference at the SOG headquarters on Friday. The SOG is currently searching for seven other suspects involved in the case.

Officials said that Dr Giridhar Gopal, Registrar of the Rajasthan Medical Council, filed a case at the Ashok Nagar Police Station on October 6, 2026, alleging that eight individuals secured registration with the RMC by using forged documents and fake MBBS degrees.

The investigation into the matter was handed over to the SOG. In addition to these individuals, the search continues for Shantanu Kumar Charan, Deepak Chaudhary, Devendra Nehra, Geeta Kumari, Mahesh Kumar Gurjar, Sarimul Majumdar, and Ramkishore Mahawar.

An investigation by the SOG revealed that Chaudhary registered with the RMC (Rajasthan Medical Council) by submitting a Diploma in Gynecology and Obstetrics certificate purportedly issued by The College of Physicians and Surgeons, Mumbai.

The investigation found the certificate, allotment letter, passing certificate, and attempt certificate to be forged. He was taken into custody in Raniwara and brought to Jaipur, where he was formally arrested following interrogation.

Investigation has further revealed that he is the owner of Bhaskar Hospital in Raniwara, a 50-bed facility.