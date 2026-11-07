ETV Bharat / bharat

2 Men Charged In Extortion-linked Shooting At Kapil Sharma's Canada Restaurant

Ottawa: Two men have been arrested and charged in connection with the shooting at comedian Kapil Sharma's restaurant in Canada last year, according to the police.

On October 16, 2025, shots were fired at Sharma's restaurant in Surrey for the third time since it opened in July. The suspects, Pardeep Singh and Saveer Khan, both aged 22, were arrested on November 1, the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP) said in a statement on Friday.

It added that the two suspects had also been charged in connection with a separate shooting. Police described both shootings as extortion-related. "On October 16, 2025, police responded to a report of shots fired at a cafe in the 8400-block of 120 Street. Although the business was closed at the time, two employees were inside but were not injured," the RCMP said.

In the second shooting, which occurred on October 12, police responded to a report of shots fired at a residence in Surrey. A woman was injured in the incident. The two suspects were each charged with one count of reckless discharge of a firearm in connection with the October 12 incident and another count in connection with the October 16 incident.