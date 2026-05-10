2 Indians Crew Members Of Hantavirus-Stricken MV Hondius Ship Are Healthy, Will Be Quarantined: Officials
The hantavirus-stricken cruise ship with more than 140 people on board has arrived at Tenerife, the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands
Published : May 10, 2026 at 10:46 PM IST
New Delhi: Two Indians on board the MV Hondius vessel, at the centre of a hantavirus outbreak linked to three deaths, are healthy and asymptomatic, said a statement by the Indian Embassy in Madrid on Sunday.
The hantavirus-stricken cruise ship with more than 140 people on board has arrived at Tenerife, the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands, off the coast of West Africa.
As informed by the Spanish National Center for Emergency monitoring and Coordination (CENEM), "the two Indian nationals who were travelling as crew members, have been evacuated to the Netherlands where they will be quarantined as per relevant health safety protocol," said the Embassy.
Press Release on 2 Indian nationals onboard the MV Hondius vessel— India in Spain (@IndiainSpain) May 10, 2026
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Comunicado de prensa sobre dos ciudadanos indios a bordo del buque MV Hondius@MEAIndia @IndianDiplomacy @PIB_India @AmbSibiGeorge pic.twitter.com/hbfdCZTmW5
The World Health Organisation, Spanish authorities and cruise company Oceanwide Expeditions have said that nobody on board the MV Hondius is currently showing symptoms of the virus.
Three people have died since the outbreak, and five passengers who left the ship are infected with hantavirus, which can cause life-threatening illness, AP reported.
Several countries, including the United States, Germany, France, Belgium, Ireland and the Netherlands, are sending aircraft to evacuate their citizens.
Hantavirus usually spreads when people inhale contaminated residue of rodent droppings and isn’t easily transmitted between people. But the Andes virus detected in the cruise ship outbreak may be able to spread between people in rare cases. Symptoms usually show between one and eight weeks after exposure.
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Hantavirus-Stricken Cruise Ship Arrives At Tenerife In Spain's Canary Islands