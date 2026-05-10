ETV Bharat / bharat

2 Indians Crew Members Of Hantavirus-Stricken MV Hondius Ship Are Healthy, Will Be Quarantined: Officials

Slide 6 of 19 Previous Next Media members work next the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. ( AP )

New Delhi: Two Indians on board the MV Hondius vessel, at the centre of a hantavirus outbreak linked to three deaths, are healthy and asymptomatic, said a statement by the Indian Embassy in Madrid on Sunday.

The hantavirus-stricken cruise ship with more than 140 people on board has arrived at Tenerife, the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands, off the coast of West Africa.

As informed by the Spanish National Center for Emergency monitoring and Coordination (CENEM), "the two Indian nationals who were travelling as crew members, have been evacuated to the Netherlands where they will be quarantined as per relevant health safety protocol," said the Embassy.