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2 Indians Crew Members Of Hantavirus-Stricken MV Hondius Ship Are Healthy, Will Be Quarantined: Officials

The hantavirus-stricken cruise ship with more than 140 people on board has arrived at Tenerife, the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands

2 Indians Crew Members Of Hantavirus-Stricken MV Hondius Ship Are Healthy, Will Be quarantined: Officials
Slide 6 of 19 Previous Next Media members work next the hantavirus-stricken cruise ship MV Hondius at the port of Granadilla in Tenerife, Canary Islands, Spain, Sunday, May 10, 2026. (AP)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : May 10, 2026 at 10:46 PM IST

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New Delhi: Two Indians on board the MV Hondius vessel, at the centre of a hantavirus outbreak linked to three deaths, are healthy and asymptomatic, said a statement by the Indian Embassy in Madrid on Sunday.

The hantavirus-stricken cruise ship with more than 140 people on board has arrived at Tenerife, the largest of Spain’s Canary Islands, off the coast of West Africa.

As informed by the Spanish National Center for Emergency monitoring and Coordination (CENEM), "the two Indian nationals who were travelling as crew members, have been evacuated to the Netherlands where they will be quarantined as per relevant health safety protocol," said the Embassy.

The World Health Organisation, Spanish authorities and cruise company Oceanwide Expeditions have said that nobody on board the MV Hondius is currently showing symptoms of the virus.

Three people have died since the outbreak, and five passengers who left the ship are infected with hantavirus, which can cause life-threatening illness, AP reported.

Several countries, including the United States, Germany, France, Belgium, Ireland and the Netherlands, are sending aircraft to evacuate their citizens.

Hantavirus usually spreads when people inhale contaminated residue of rodent droppings and isn’t easily transmitted between people. But the Andes virus detected in the cruise ship outbreak may be able to spread between people in rare cases. Symptoms usually show between one and eight weeks after exposure.

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Hantavirus-Stricken Cruise Ship Arrives At Tenerife In Spain's Canary Islands

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MV HONDIUS VESSEL
HANTAVIRUS
INDIANS ON MV HONDIUS
INDIA EMBASSY IN SPAIN

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