ETV Bharat / bharat

'2 Ghante Desh Ke Naam': Delhi Doctors Pledge 2 Hours Of Free Weekly Consultation For Poor

New Delhi: Doctors from across Delhi have joined hands to launch "2 Ghante Desh Ke Naam", a healthcare movement where medical professionals from various specialities pledge two hours of free consultation every week to serve the poor and underprivileged.

The campaign, launched this week, is rapidly gaining momentum with the participation of doctors from ophthalmology, orthopaedics, oncology, psychiatry, paediatrics, cardiology, gynaecology and general medicine.

"Patients across India will be able to receive absolutely free consultations, either via video consultations or in person at participating hospitals, especially aimed at patients in rural and underserved areas," Dr Ikeda Lal, medical director of Delhi Eye Centre, said.

From cancer to cataract, child health to mental wellness - what sets this initiative apart is its multi-speciality, volunteer-driven model, creating a healthcare safety net for those who need it the most but cannot afford or access quality medical advice, she said.

Participating institutions and professionals are committed to providing consultations without charging any consultation fee, irrespective of the mode - offline or online. The aim is to empower patients from slums, rural belts and low-income families with timely diagnosis, medical advice, and follow-up support, without cost or complexity, Dr Lal said.

A team of eight senior eye specialists, led by ophthalmologist Dr Lal, is offering free eye checkups and treatment guidance for patients suffering from cataracts, glaucoma, retinal issues, or other vision-threatening conditions. The team of ophthalmologists can be reached at 9990666872, Dr Lal said.