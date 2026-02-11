2.7 Million Power Employees To Stage Nationwide Strike On Thursday
The AIPEF has been protesting power sector privatization, the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2025, the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2025, and the proposed National Electricity Policy 2026.
Published : February 11, 2026 at 6:21 PM IST
New Delhi: More than 2.7 million power employees and engineers across the country will stage a day-long nationwide strike on Thursday against power sector privatization, the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2025, the proposed National Electricity Policy 2026, and for restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.
Speaking to ETV Bharat, Shailendra Dubey, chairman of the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) said that the February 12 action is expected to become one of the largest industrial actions in independent India.
“For the first time, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and 10 Central Trade Unions have extended support and are joining the strike in solidarity with power employees. With the participation of power employees, engineers, workers, and farmers, the 12 February action is expected to become one of the largest industrial actions in independent India,” said Dubey. He further said that large-scale outsourcing is being done in the power sector for regular and perennial work.
“One of the major demands of the strike is to stop outsourcing, filling up of regular posts through direct recruitment, and regularisation of existing outsourced workers,” Dubey said. AIPEF has expressed concern that privatization of the power sector (Distribution Generation & Transmission through TBCB) is against the interests of poor consumers, small and medium industries, and the common public.
“The Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2025 and the proposed National Electricity Policy 2026 must be withdrawn immediately,” he said, adding, “We have appealed to all power employees and engineers across the country to participate in the strike on 12 February, demonstrate unity, and make the movement historic.”
Meanwhile, the Centre of Indian Trade Unions (CITU), All India Kisan Sabha (AIKS) and All India Agricultural Workers Union (AIAWU) have jointly called for a nationwide general strike accusing the Central Government of adopting anti-people and anti-workers policies.
The organisations claimed that the replacement of MGNREGA with the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act, 2025 dismantles a rights-based employment guarantee, shifts fiscal responsibility to the States, bans work during harvest seasons to ensure cheap labour, and deepens rural distress.
“The decision to allow 100 per cent FDI in the insurance sector, the proposed Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, the Draft Seed Bill, and the Draft Electricity (Amendment) Bill, 2025 together represent a direct attack on agriculture, education, electricity consumers and public sector institutions. The SHANTI Act opens the highly hazardous nuclear power sector to private and foreign profiteers while absolving suppliers of liability in case of accidents, posing a serious threat to nuclear safety and national sovereignty,” the agitating organisations said.
Also Read
Bharat Bandh On February 12: Banks, Schools, Colleges, Transport Services May Be Affected; Know The Likely Impact Of Shutdown