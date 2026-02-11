ETV Bharat / bharat

2.7 Million Power Employees To Stage Nationwide Strike On Thursday

New Delhi: More than 2.7 million power employees and engineers across the country will stage a day-long nationwide strike on Thursday against power sector privatization, the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2025, the proposed National Electricity Policy 2026, and for restoration of the Old Pension Scheme.

Speaking to ETV Bharat, Shailendra Dubey, chairman of the All India Power Engineers Federation (AIPEF) said that the February 12 action is expected to become one of the largest industrial actions in independent India.

“For the first time, the Samyukt Kisan Morcha and 10 Central Trade Unions have extended support and are joining the strike in solidarity with power employees. With the participation of power employees, engineers, workers, and farmers, the 12 February action is expected to become one of the largest industrial actions in independent India,” said Dubey. He further said that large-scale outsourcing is being done in the power sector for regular and perennial work.

“One of the major demands of the strike is to stop outsourcing, filling up of regular posts through direct recruitment, and regularisation of existing outsourced workers,” Dubey said. AIPEF has expressed concern that privatization of the power sector (Distribution Generation & Transmission through TBCB) is against the interests of poor consumers, small and medium industries, and the common public.