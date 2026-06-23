ETV Bharat / bharat

1993 Kolkata Bowbazaar Blast Case: SC Puts On Hold Delhi HC Order For Premature Release Of Life Term Convict

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Tuesday put on hold an order passed by the Delhi High Court, which directed the premature release of a life-term convict in the 1993 Kolkata Bowbazar blast case.

The matter was heard by a bench comprising Justices PK Mishra and Sanjeev Sachdeva. Additional Solicitor General SV Raju appeared for the West Bengal government. The state argued that the high court granted the relief despite the recommendation made by the state's Sentence Review Board (SRB) against his release, as Khan was convicted under the Terrorist and Disruptive Acts Prevention Act (TADA).

The apex court passed the interim order on a plea filed by the West Bengal government, challenging the high court's June 5 order directing the forthwith release of the 77-year-old convict Md. Rashid Khan. The apex court also issued notice to Khan, who was convicted under the stringent provision of TADA, on the state government's plea.

During the hearing, senior advocate MR Shamshad, representing Khan, contended that his client had spent over 33 years in prison. He also pointed out that a co-accused, Pannalal Jaiswara, was granted remission in March 2014.

However, the bench said the roles attributed to them were completely different. The bench pointed out that Khan was the "mastermind" of the incident.