ETV Bharat / bharat

1984 Riot Victims, BJP Hold Delhi March On Violence Anniversary, Oppose INDIA Bloc's Mega Rally

New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a counter-protest in Delhi on Sunday, in response to the INDIA bloc’s “Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao” rally held at Ramlila Maidan on the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

Thousands of people, including members of the Sikh community, riot victims’ families and BJP workers, joined the march. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, state BJP chief Harsh Malhotra, Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Supreme Court senior advocate HS Phoolka, along with MPs and local public representatives, also participated.

Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who led the protest, said the violence against Sikhs in 1984 was a “well-planned” massacre and not a spontaneous happening.

Addressing the protesters ahead of the march, Puri recalled that he was in Geneva in 1984 when the violence began and how his Hindu friends protected his parents living in Delhi.

“According to official figures, a total of 2,733 Sikhs in Delhi were killed in a cold-blooded manner in the violence. It was a well-planned massacre and a genocide and crime against humanity as pointed by the courts, not any spontaneous riot. Congress leaders should think seriously about it,” he said, per PTI.

The protesters marching from Sikh-dominated Hari Nagar to Tilak Nagar areas raised slogans against the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi.

Carrying placards, protestors demanded an official apology for the 1984 killings, justice for the victims and punishment for those responsible for the violence. They also urged the government to provide proper rehabilitation and fair compensation for affected families.

Delhi Chief Minister Gupta, wearing a black headband at the protest, recalled how a Sikh neighbour took shelter at her parents’ home during the violence. “The violence forced lakhs of Sikhs to cut their hair to protect their identities and save themselves,” she said.

For many participants, the day brings back painful memories of the violence that followed the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.

Rajni Kaur, an elderly woman, who travelled from Nihal Vihar to participate, said she had joined the protests to remember those martyrs and victims who were killed on this very day in 1984.