1984 Riot Victims, BJP Hold Delhi March On Violence Anniversary, Oppose INDIA Bloc's Mega Rally
BJP and 1984 riot victims march against INDIA bloc rally in Delhi. Protesters also demanded justice for violence victims, reports Shasikala
Published : November 1, 2026 at 7:20 PM IST
New Delhi: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) held a counter-protest in Delhi on Sunday, in response to the INDIA bloc’s “Vote Bachao, Desh Bachao” rally held at Ramlila Maidan on the anniversary of the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.
Thousands of people, including members of the Sikh community, riot victims’ families and BJP workers, joined the march. Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, state BJP chief Harsh Malhotra, Delhi minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa, Supreme Court senior advocate HS Phoolka, along with MPs and local public representatives, also participated.
Union minister Hardeep Singh Puri, who led the protest, said the violence against Sikhs in 1984 was a “well-planned” massacre and not a spontaneous happening.
Addressing the protesters ahead of the march, Puri recalled that he was in Geneva in 1984 when the violence began and how his Hindu friends protected his parents living in Delhi.
#WATCH | Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta joins the 'Loktantra Bachao, Arajakta Hatao' (Save Democracy, Remove Anarchy) march along with Delhi BJP chief Harsh Malhotra and several other BJP leaders. The leaders wore black bands on their heads in memory of the Sikhs massacred during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.— ANI (@ANI) November 1, 2026
“According to official figures, a total of 2,733 Sikhs in Delhi were killed in a cold-blooded manner in the violence. It was a well-planned massacre and a genocide and crime against humanity as pointed by the courts, not any spontaneous riot. Congress leaders should think seriously about it,” he said, per PTI.
The protesters marching from Sikh-dominated Hari Nagar to Tilak Nagar areas raised slogans against the Congress and its leader Rahul Gandhi.
Carrying placards, protestors demanded an official apology for the 1984 killings, justice for the victims and punishment for those responsible for the violence. They also urged the government to provide proper rehabilitation and fair compensation for affected families.
Delhi Chief Minister Gupta, wearing a black headband at the protest, recalled how a Sikh neighbour took shelter at her parents’ home during the violence. “The violence forced lakhs of Sikhs to cut their hair to protect their identities and save themselves,” she said.
For many participants, the day brings back painful memories of the violence that followed the assassination of then Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.
Rajni Kaur, an elderly woman, who travelled from Nihal Vihar to participate, said she had joined the protests to remember those martyrs and victims who were killed on this very day in 1984.
“Right before our eyes, our loved ones had their hair shorn, were brutally murdered, and had burning tires placed around their necks,” she recalled. “How could anyone ever forget such a horrific day, a day when children were killed, and homes and shops were looted and destroyed? Even now, the mere memory of that day makes my skin crawl,” she said.
According to Kaur, her family had to flee to save their lives and take shelter in Shahdara. “We managed to find shelter in a school in Shahdara, but the police arrived there as well. Even after all these years, we have neither received fair compensation nor have our wounds healed,” she said.
Kaur termed Rahul’s rally as “rubbing salt and chili powder” on their open wounds.
Hemant Handa, whose grandfather was killed during the riots, said his family and neighbours joined the march to protest the Congress event. “The government that never stood by us back then is now holding rallies on this day of our mourning. In protest, our entire family, our neighbors, and the residents of Subhash Nagar have joined this silent march,” he said.
“We want the Congress and Rahul Gandhi to feel some shame, they could have at least spared this day. It was on this very day, under the rule of their family, that our people were massacred,” Handa said.
Amarjit Singh, a Janakpuri resident, said victims were still waiting for justice decades after the violence. “Our demand is clear: the actual victims of the riots have still not received true justice to this day,” Singh said.
Suman Dahiya, who joined the march from Dwarka, said stories of the violence told by her grandfather, uncles and other elders remained deeply etched in her memory.
“We stand here today to protect the democracy of our nation. Our priority is to ensure that the atrocities committed during the Congress regime are never repeated and that our country’s democracy remains secure. For us, the nation comes above all else,” she said.
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