1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi High Court Issues Notice To CBI On Sajjan Kumar's Plea Challenging Lifer

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) on former Congress MP, Sajjan Kumar's plea challenging the life sentence awarded to him in the Saraswati Vihar case during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The bench headed by Justice Vivek Chaudhary ordered the next hearing of the case on January 28, 2026. The Rouse Avenue Court had convicted Kumar on February 12 and sentenced him to life imprisonment on February 25. But Kumar, represented by Advocate Anil Kumar Sharma, alongwith Apoorv Sharma and Anuj Sharma in the High Court, has submitted that his name was added in a later stage and was not there in the initial case.

The Case History