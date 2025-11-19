ETV Bharat / bharat

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots: Delhi High Court Issues Notice To CBI On Sajjan Kumar's Plea Challenging Lifer

The bench headed by Justice Vivek Chaudhary issued a notice to the CBI while ordering the next hearing in the case on January 28, 2026.

Ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar
Ex-Congress MP Sajjan Kumar (File/PTI)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : November 19, 2025 at 7:05 PM IST

New Delhi: The Delhi High Court has issued notice to the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI) on former Congress MP, Sajjan Kumar's plea challenging the life sentence awarded to him in the Saraswati Vihar case during the 1984 anti-Sikh riots.

The bench headed by Justice Vivek Chaudhary ordered the next hearing of the case on January 28, 2026. The Rouse Avenue Court had convicted Kumar on February 12 and sentenced him to life imprisonment on February 25. But Kumar, represented by Advocate Anil Kumar Sharma, alongwith Apoorv Sharma and Anuj Sharma in the High Court, has submitted that his name was added in a later stage and was not there in the initial case.

The Case History

The case dates back to November 1, 1984, in which Sardar Jaswant Singh and Sardar Tarundeep Singh were murdered in Raj Nagar, West Delhi. At around 4-4.30 in the evening, a mob of rioters attacked the victims' house in Raj Nagar area with iron rods and sticks. According to the complainants, the mob was led by Sajjan Kumar, who was then a Congress MP from the Outer Delhi Lok Sabha constituency.

According to the complaint, Kumar incited the mob to attack, after which the mob burned alive Sardar Jaswant Singh and Sardar Tarundeep Singh. The mob vandalized, looted, and set fire to the victims' homes as per the complainant. Based on the complainant's affidavit before the inquiry commission headed by then Ranganath Mishra, an FIR was registered at the Saraswati Vihar police station in North Delhi. The FIR alleged charges under sections 147, 148, 149, 395, 397, 302, 307, 436, and 440 of the Indian Penal Code.

