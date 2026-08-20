ETV Bharat / bharat

1984 Anti-Sikh Riots Convict, Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar Dies At 80

New Delhi: Former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar died on Thursday at the age of 80 while serving life imprisonment in Tihar Jail in connection with cases related to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. Kumar was brought to Delhi's Safdarjung Hospital after his health deteriorated in jail. Doctors declared him dead at the hospital.

Kumar had been serving life sentences after being convicted in two cases linked to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots. He had also been acquitted in other cases during his long legal battle.

Three Cases: Acquitted In One, Convicted In Two

One of the cases involved the killing of five Sikhs and the burning of a gurdwara in the Raj Nagar area of Delhi's Palam Colony during the 1984 violence. The Delhi High Court convicted Kumar in the case and sentenced him to life imprisonment on December 17, 2018. In September 2023, the Rouse Avenue Court acquitted him in a case concerning the killing of three Sikhs in Sultanpuri, Delhi.

Another case concerned the killing of Sardar Jaswant Singh and his son Tarundeep Singh in Saraswati Vihar on November 1, 1984. Kumar was convicted in the case on February 12, 2025 and sentenced to life imprisonment on February 25, 2025.

Kumar's legal battle over the 1984 anti-Sikh riots continued for decades, with courts delivering verdicts in several cases.

On January 22, 2026, the Rouse Avenue Court acquitted Kumar in a case related to violence and riots in Delhi's Janakpuri and Vikaspuri areas. The acquittal came while he was already serving life imprisonment in other riot-related cases.

The case dated back to the violence that erupted following the assassination of former Prime Minister Indira Gandhi in 1984.

On November 1, 1984, two Sikhs, Sohan Singh and his son-in-law Avtar Singh, were killed in Janakpuri. The following day, November 2, a man named Gurcharan Singh was allegedly set on fire by a mob in the Vikaspuri incident.

A Special Investigation Team (SIT) constituted by the Centre in 2015 had registered fresh FIRs in these cases. In 2023, the court had already discharged Kumar of charges under Section 302 (murder) and Section 120B (criminal conspiracy), while the trial continued on allegations related to the riots and incitement of the mob.