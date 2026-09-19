ETV Bharat / bharat

1965 Indo-Pak War Hero Flight Lieutenant A T Cooke Dies, IAF Pays Tribute

New Delhi: Flight Lieutenant Alfred Tyrone Cooke (retd), whose legendary dogfight over Kalaikunda during the 1965 India-Pakistan War remains a "masterclass in aggressive air combat", has died, the Indian Air Force said on Saturday. The Vir Chakra awardee passed away in Delhi on Friday, a senior official said.

The IAF, in a post on X, paid tribute to the veteran air warrior and recalled his heroics and supreme valour displayed during the war.

"All Air Warriors of the Indian Air Force extend their deepest condolences on the passing of Flight Lieutenant Alfred Tyrone Cooke, VrC. A war hero whose courage is etched forever in the annals of military aviation, Flt Lt Cooke exemplified supreme valour during the 1965 Indo-Pak War," the IAF posted on X. It also shared an old photo of him.