Delhi's Dark Underbelly: 191 Kids Go Missing In First 27 Days Of The New Year; 54 Recovered But 137 Still Traceless

New Delhi: The national capital is witnessing a frightening situation, with the latest statistics from the Delhi police revealing an endless wave of missing children cases, with adolescents, particularly teenage girls, being the most affected in such cases.

The latest figures released by the Delhi Police up to January 27, 2026, the capital has already witnessed 191 cases of missing children in the first 27 days of the year. Of these, 54 were recovered by the Delhi Police, but 137 children remain missing, casting a question mark over the safety network in the city.

The most worrying trend is seen in the 12-18-year age group. In this age group, 169 adolescents went missing and girls constituted the highest number at 138, the data revealed.

This age group also has the highest number of untraced cases even after recovery. According to police, the search for 121 children is still on. “The trend indicates that adolescents, especially girls, are at the greatest risk. From January 1 to 27 this year, nine children in the 0-8 age group went missing. Of these, three were recovered, and six are still missing. In the 8-12-year age group, 13 children went missing, three were traced, and 10 are still missing,” a press release released by the Delhi Police said.

The PRO, who requested anonymity, said the data clearly shows that the number of children missing is low among younger children and the recovery rate is also not satisfactory. “The situation in 2025 was even more alarming. Last year, a total of 5,915 children were reported missing. This means that on average, more than 16 children were reported missing every day. Of these, Delhi Police recovered 4,424 children, but 1,491 remain missing, with no trace of them,” he said.

According to him, the largest proportion was again in the 12–18-year age group. In this age group, 5,081 children went missing and 3,830 were recovered. The search for 1,251 children is still on. This data demonstrates that the nature of missing children cases in Delhi is both socially and criminally serious, due to the high number of juveniles, the data said.