ETV Bharat / bharat

19-Year-Old Who Exposed CBSE's OSM System Flaws Hired By IIT-Kanpur

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) office, Shiksha Sadan, in New Delhi ( IANS )

Kanpur: A 19-year-old self-described ethical hacker who exposed the alleged security gaps in CBSE's on-screen marking system (OSM) was recruited by IIT-Kanpur's cybersecurity research hub, an official said on Thursday.

Nisarga Adhikary, who recently cleared his class 12 examinations, joined the C3iHub at IIT-K's cybersecurity and cyber defence innovation centre as an OSINT and threat intelligence engineer on a contractual basis.

The move comes at a time when concerns over the security of digital public infrastructure are intensifying, especially in education and governance.

Adhikary first came into the spotlight after publicly flagging vulnerabilities in CBSE's newly introduced OSM system, a platform used for the digital evaluation of board examination answer sheets.

He alleged flaws in access controls, password management and authentication mechanisms, sparking widespread discussion in cybersecurity circles and prompting scrutiny of the system's safeguards.

The CBSE, however, maintained that the vulnerabilities were limited to a testing environment and did not affect the live evaluation infrastructure.

Speaking to PTI, IIT-K's director, Manindra Agrawal, described Adhikary as a talented young engineer who has demonstrated noteworthy technical capabilities at a young age.