Terror-Related Fatalities In Jammu Kashmir Reach 24 In 2026 As 2 Terrorists Killed In October
Jammu and Kashmir has recorded 18 terror incidents in 10 Months in which 19 terrorists were killed.
Published : October 31, 2026 at 1:54 PM IST
Srinagar: Two terrorists have been killed so far this month in Jammu and Kashmir, bringing the total number of casualties in terror-related incidents in the Union Territory to 24 in 2026, according to Jammu and Kashmir Police data.
According to the data, fatalities recorded between January and October include 19 terrorists, two security personnel, two civilians, and one individual whose identity remains unknown.
October recorded one terror-related incident, in which two terrorists were killed during an encounter in the Keran sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.
Security forces foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) on October 17, officials said. The incident took place in the general area of Jumgund near Kelandi, where troops detected suspicious movement and challenged suspected infiltrators attempting to cross the LoC under the cover of darkness.
An exchange of fire lasting approximately 10 to 15 minutes resulted in the killing of two terrorists, according to officials. The October figures follow a series of counter-infiltration operations along the LoC and other security-related incidents recorded during the year.
The monthly data compiled by Jammu and Kashmir Police and accessed by ETV Bharat revealed fluctuations in terrorist activity, with February and September recording the highest monthly tolls during the last 10 months.
Three Terror-related Incidents In January
The month of January recorded three terror-related incidents resulting in the death of one security force personnel and one terrorist, according to police data. No civilian deaths were reported during the month.
The January figures marked the beginning of a year in which security forces continued counterterrorism and counter-infiltration operations across different parts of the Union Territory.
In February, three terror-related incidents were recorded, while six terrorists were also killed. No civilian or security force fatalities were reported in the month.
February recorded the highest number of terrorist deaths in a single month, as per the police data, alongside September.
March And April Recorded Fewer Fatalities
The months of March and April, however, witnessed fewer fatalities. March saw two terror-related incidents, with two terrorists killed. No civilian or security force deaths were recorded during the month, according to Jammu and Kashmir Police.
The number of incidents fell to one in April. One terrorist was killed, while the police data listed no civilian or security force fatalities. May also recorded one terror-related incident and one terrorist death.
As in April, no civilian or security force fatalities were reported in the monthly figures. The figures for March, April and May showed a lower number of reported incidents and fatalities compared with February.
No Deaths In June, August
June recorded no terror-related incidents or fatalities in the police data. No civilians, security personnel or terrorists were listed as killed during the month.
The absence of reported fatalities continued into August, although July saw a rise in violence. In July, three terror-related incidents were recorded, resulting in two civilian deaths, one security force fatality and one terrorist death.
The total number of people killed during the month stood at four. The July figures marked a departure from the preceding months, when no civilian deaths had been recorded. The month also accounted for both civilian fatalities listed in the January-to-October data. August again recorded no terror-related incidents or deaths, according to the police figures.
September Recorded Five Terrorist Deaths
Terror-related activity rose again in September, when Jammu and Kashmir recorded four incidents and five terrorists were killed. No civilian or security force fatalities were listed for the month. September's terrorist death toll was reported one less than February's six.
September's five terrorist deaths made it the second deadliest month of the year for terrorists, according to the data. The increase preceded the October 17 encounter in Kupwara, where security forces killed two terrorists while foiling an infiltration attempt along the LoC.
Vigilance Along LoC Stressed
A senior army official based in Srinagar, speaking on condition of anonymity because he was not authorised to speak publicly on operational matters, said maintaining vigilance along the LoC remained important as security agencies monitored possible infiltration attempts.
"The figures have to be viewed alongside the operational situation on the ground. Counter-infiltration measures, intelligence sharing and coordination among security agencies remain important to prevent armed groups from crossing the LoC," the official said.
The official added that operations depended on timely intelligence and coordination among the forces deployed in forward areas. Meanwhile, Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha reviewed the security situation in Kashmir Division and directed officials to intensify action against terror networks and their support systems.
Chairing a high-level meeting with Deputy Commissioners, Senior Superintendents of Police and senior officials, Sinha called for tighter counter-infiltration arrangements and closer coordination among the district administration, Jammu and Kashmir Police, the Army and Central Armed Police Forces. He directed district officials to closely monitor anti-national elements within the administration and prioritise efforts to counter radicalisation.
The review also focused on action against narco-terrorism and the networks supporting terrorist activities. Sinha called for monthly reviews of the attachment of properties belonging to narco-terrorists and those supporting terrorism. He also directed officials to continue action against drug smugglers and peddlers.
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