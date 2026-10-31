ETV Bharat / bharat

Terror-Related Fatalities In Jammu Kashmir Reach 24 In 2026 As 2 Terrorists Killed In October

Srinagar: Two terrorists have been killed so far this month in Jammu and Kashmir, bringing the total number of casualties in terror-related incidents in the Union Territory to 24 in 2026, according to Jammu and Kashmir Police data.

According to the data, fatalities recorded between January and October include 19 terrorists, two security personnel, two civilians, and one individual whose identity remains unknown.

October recorded one terror-related incident, in which two terrorists were killed during an encounter in the Keran sector of north Kashmir's Kupwara district.

Security forces foiled an infiltration attempt along the Line of Control (LoC) on October 17, officials said. The incident took place in the general area of Jumgund near Kelandi, where troops detected suspicious movement and challenged suspected infiltrators attempting to cross the LoC under the cover of darkness.

An exchange of fire lasting approximately 10 to 15 minutes resulted in the killing of two terrorists, according to officials. The October figures follow a series of counter-infiltration operations along the LoC and other security-related incidents recorded during the year.

The monthly data compiled by Jammu and Kashmir Police and accessed by ETV Bharat revealed fluctuations in terrorist activity, with February and September recording the highest monthly tolls during the last 10 months.

Three Terror-related Incidents In January

The month of January recorded three terror-related incidents resulting in the death of one security force personnel and one terrorist, according to police data. No civilian deaths were reported during the month.

The January figures marked the beginning of a year in which security forces continued counterterrorism and counter-infiltration operations across different parts of the Union Territory.

In February, three terror-related incidents were recorded, while six terrorists were also killed. No civilian or security force fatalities were reported in the month.

February recorded the highest number of terrorist deaths in a single month, as per the police data, alongside September.

March And April Recorded Fewer Fatalities

The months of March and April, however, witnessed fewer fatalities. March saw two terror-related incidents, with two terrorists killed. No civilian or security force deaths were recorded during the month, according to Jammu and Kashmir Police.

The number of incidents fell to one in April. One terrorist was killed, while the police data listed no civilian or security force fatalities. May also recorded one terror-related incident and one terrorist death.

As in April, no civilian or security force fatalities were reported in the monthly figures. The figures for March, April and May showed a lower number of reported incidents and fatalities compared with February.