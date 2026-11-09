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19 Indian Seafarers Stranded In Yemen Evacuated

19 Indian Seafarers Stranded In Yemen Evacuated ( X@IndianinYemen )

New Delhi: Nineteen Indian seafarers stranded in Yemen's Hodeidah and Sana'a for the past two weeks have been evacuated, with all of them safe and on their way back to their country, the Indian Embassy in Yemen said late Sunday.

"All seafarers are safe, in good health, and on their way back to India. The Embassy sincerely thanks all concerned for their valuable cooperation and continued support in facilitating the safe evacuation of our Indian nationals,” the mission said in a post on X. The evacuation comes days after India said 14 Indian nationals aboard a yacht involved in an incident off the Yemeni coast were safe.

It is not immediately clear whether the 14 are among the 19 seafarers evacuated. On October 23, the Indian mission had said all 14 Indian nationals aboard a yacht near Hodeidah were safe and that it was in contact with relevant parties to establish the circumstances surrounding the incident. Some Arab media outlets had earlier quoted spokesperson Yahya Saree of the Yemen-based Houthi group as claiming that Saudi forces targeted the Indian yacht near Yuqar Island in the Red Sea, close to the Yemeni coast. Saree had said the yacht was carrying 14 Indian nationals and that Houthi forces were rescuing them.