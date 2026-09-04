ETV Bharat / bharat

Luxury Hotel Rooms Sold Out, Rates Skyrocket Ahead Of 18th BRICS Summit

New Delhi: Heads of state, diplomats, and business representatives from across the globe are set to converge on the national capital, Delhi, for the 18th BRICS summit scheduled for September 12 and 13. Due to this multilateral global summit taking place at Bharat Mandapam, the hospitality sector across Delhi-NCR is witnessing an unprecedented surge in room rates alongside a historic crunch in availability.

Rooms at almost all prestigious 5-star and 7-star luxury hotels in Lutyens' Delhi and Central Delhi—areas surrounding Bharat Mandapam—have been fully booked for the period of September 11 to 13. At hotels where rooms are still available, nightly rates have skyrocketed to between Rs 1-2.5 lakh. Meanwhile, the daily tariff for some ultra-exclusive presidential suites has crossed the Rs 14 lakh mark. Demand for rooms in the capital's premium hotels has surged to such an extent that even direct reservations have been halted.

Luxury Hotel Rooms Sold Out; Rates Skyrocket

No rooms are available for September 11 and 12 at the Taj Mahal Hotel on Mansingh Road; online booking has been closed. The starting rate for September 10 was Rs 71,400 per night, while the most expensive premium suite is priced at Rs 14 lakh per night. Similarly, the Taj Palace in Chanakyapuri is fully booked from September 11 to 13, and online reservations are closed.

The Leela Palace in Chanakyapuri has officially closed bookings for September 12. Citing security reasons, the hotel management has announced that services such as the club lounge, cocktail hours, and meeting rooms will remain suspended for regular guests from September 11 to 14.

Bookings for September 11 and 12 at The Oberoi, located on Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, have been closed. Ahead of the BRICS summit, the starting tariff for September 9 and 10 has also risen from Rs 72,000 to Rs 85,000 per night.

At the ITC Maurya — a property classified as highly sensitive from a security perspective — the starting price for standard rooms on September 12 was recorded at Rs 75,000 per night, while rates for premium categories reached up to Rs 2.55 lakh per night.