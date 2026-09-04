Luxury Hotel Rooms Sold Out, Rates Skyrocket Ahead Of 18th BRICS Summit
FSSAI is on high alert regarding accommodation of foreign delegations and heads of state, issues "zero-tolerance" policy directive regarding negligence in food safety and hygiene.
Published : September 4, 2026 at 7:33 PM IST
New Delhi: Heads of state, diplomats, and business representatives from across the globe are set to converge on the national capital, Delhi, for the 18th BRICS summit scheduled for September 12 and 13. Due to this multilateral global summit taking place at Bharat Mandapam, the hospitality sector across Delhi-NCR is witnessing an unprecedented surge in room rates alongside a historic crunch in availability.
Rooms at almost all prestigious 5-star and 7-star luxury hotels in Lutyens' Delhi and Central Delhi—areas surrounding Bharat Mandapam—have been fully booked for the period of September 11 to 13. At hotels where rooms are still available, nightly rates have skyrocketed to between Rs 1-2.5 lakh. Meanwhile, the daily tariff for some ultra-exclusive presidential suites has crossed the Rs 14 lakh mark. Demand for rooms in the capital's premium hotels has surged to such an extent that even direct reservations have been halted.
Luxury Hotel Rooms Sold Out; Rates Skyrocket
No rooms are available for September 11 and 12 at the Taj Mahal Hotel on Mansingh Road; online booking has been closed. The starting rate for September 10 was Rs 71,400 per night, while the most expensive premium suite is priced at Rs 14 lakh per night. Similarly, the Taj Palace in Chanakyapuri is fully booked from September 11 to 13, and online reservations are closed.
The Leela Palace in Chanakyapuri has officially closed bookings for September 12. Citing security reasons, the hotel management has announced that services such as the club lounge, cocktail hours, and meeting rooms will remain suspended for regular guests from September 11 to 14.
Bookings for September 11 and 12 at The Oberoi, located on Dr Zakir Hussain Marg, have been closed. Ahead of the BRICS summit, the starting tariff for September 9 and 10 has also risen from Rs 72,000 to Rs 85,000 per night.
At the ITC Maurya — a property classified as highly sensitive from a security perspective — the starting price for standard rooms on September 12 was recorded at Rs 75,000 per night, while rates for premium categories reached up to Rs 2.55 lakh per night.
At the Shangri-La on Janpath, the minimum nightly tariff ranges between Rs 1,21,800 and Rs 1,50,500.
No rooms are available for online booking at The Imperial on Janpath, Delhi, for the period of September 10 to 13. Similarly, check-ins are completely closed for September 12 at Le Méridien, located at Windsor Place; online room bookings are unavailable there as well. For September 11, the maximum room tariff has reached Rs 1.80 lakh per night.
Strict FSSAI Scrutiny, Zero Tolerance For Kitchen Safety Lapses
The Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI) is on high alert regarding the accommodation of foreign delegations and heads of state. In a high-level meeting with representatives from Delhi's leading 5-star hotels, the FSSAI issued clear directives stating that a "zero-tolerance" policy would be enforced regarding any negligence in food safety and hygiene.
FSSAI teams conducted surprise inspections at Delhi's prestigious 5-star hotels just before the BRICS summit. During these checks, officials inspected food quality and verified the expiry dates of ingredients and products being used. A thorough inspection has been conducted regarding issues such as the presence of insects and flies in kitchens and negligence in the storage of vegetarian and non-vegetarian food. According to FSSAI officials, hotels found to have deficiencies have been issued show-cause notices and instructed to make necessary improvements.
Why Was The Inspection Conducted
- Any lapse regarding the health of visiting heads of state or foreign delegates — such as an incident of food poisoning — could deal a severe blow to the country's international image and diplomatic relations.
- Protecting the food served to high-profile guests from chemical, biological, or bacterial contamination is a priority for security agencies.
- While 5-star hotels charge premium rates, the FSSAI ensures that kitchen hygiene, the quality of raw materials, and staff personal hygiene meet international standards.
- FSSAI’s mobile food testing laboratories and food safety officers collect samples of ghee, oil, milk, paneer, and cooked food on-site to conduct microbiological and chemical analyses.
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