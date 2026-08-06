ETV Bharat / bharat

1801 Pilgrims Leave For Baltal As Amarnath Yatra Turnout Touches 4.70 Lakh Mark; 4 Injured After Vehicle Crashes In Bijbehara

Srinagar: The 28th convoy of this year's Amarnath Yatra left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu early Thursday, carrying as many as 1801 pilgrims to the Baltal base camp amid forecast of widespread rain and thunderstorms across Jammu and Kashmir over the next 24 hours.

The convoy departed at around 2:45 AM under tight security arrangements, officials said.

According to the Zonal Police Control Room, Jammu, the batch comprises 1,347 men, 351 women, 89 sadhus and 14 sadhvis. The pilgrims travelled in 74 vehicles, including 40 buses, 12 medium motor vehicles, 19 light motor vehicles and three two-wheelers, for the Baltal route.

Details of Yatra convoy (ETV Bharat)

The India Meteorological Department has forecast widespread light to moderate rain and thunderstorms across Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours. Over the following two days, rainfall activity is expected to remain scattered to fairly widespread.

The weather office has also warned of isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph in parts of Kashmir. For the Jammu division, it has cautioned about isolated heavy rainfall, flash floods, landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at vulnerable locations on some days during the forecast period.

For Thursday, the forecast says Srinagar is likely to witness partly to generally cloudy skies with light rain or thunderstorms, while Jammu is expected to experience generally cloudy conditions with light to moderate rain or thunderstorms.

The latest convoy left a day after the annual pilgrimage crossed the 4.70 lakh mark, even as authorities temporarily suspended the movement of fresh and return Yatra convoys on Wednesday as a precautionary security measure on the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.