1801 Pilgrims Leave For Baltal As Amarnath Yatra Turnout Touches 4.70 Lakh Mark; 4 Injured After Vehicle Crashes In Bijbehara
Amid departure of a fresh convoy from Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu early Thursday, a Yatra vehicle crashed in Bijbehara, leaving four injured.
Published : August 6, 2026 at 12:34 PM IST
Srinagar: The 28th convoy of this year's Amarnath Yatra left Bhagwati Nagar Yatri Niwas in Jammu early Thursday, carrying as many as 1801 pilgrims to the Baltal base camp amid forecast of widespread rain and thunderstorms across Jammu and Kashmir over the next 24 hours.
The convoy departed at around 2:45 AM under tight security arrangements, officials said.
According to the Zonal Police Control Room, Jammu, the batch comprises 1,347 men, 351 women, 89 sadhus and 14 sadhvis. The pilgrims travelled in 74 vehicles, including 40 buses, 12 medium motor vehicles, 19 light motor vehicles and three two-wheelers, for the Baltal route.
The India Meteorological Department has forecast widespread light to moderate rain and thunderstorms across Jammu and Kashmir during the next 24 hours. Over the following two days, rainfall activity is expected to remain scattered to fairly widespread.
The weather office has also warned of isolated thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds reaching 30 to 40 kmph in parts of Kashmir. For the Jammu division, it has cautioned about isolated heavy rainfall, flash floods, landslides, mudslides and shooting stones at vulnerable locations on some days during the forecast period.
For Thursday, the forecast says Srinagar is likely to witness partly to generally cloudy skies with light rain or thunderstorms, while Jammu is expected to experience generally cloudy conditions with light to moderate rain or thunderstorms.
The latest convoy left a day after the annual pilgrimage crossed the 4.70 lakh mark, even as authorities temporarily suspended the movement of fresh and return Yatra convoys on Wednesday as a precautionary security measure on the seventh anniversary of the abrogation of Article 370.
No fresh convoy was allowed to leave Bhagwati Nagar for Baltal on Wednesday. Likewise, no return convoy from Baltal to Jammu was permitted during the day. Officials, however, said the pilgrimage itself continued without interruption. Pilgrims already stationed at the Baltal base camp were allowed to proceed to the Holy Cave Shrine and perform darshan as scheduled.
According to official figures accessed by ETV Bharat, 2,943 devotees offered prayers at the cave shrine on Wednesday. They included 1,850 men, 868 women, 38 children, 39 sadhus, 12 sadhvis, two transgender pilgrims and 134 security personnel.
With Wednesday's footfall, the cumulative number of pilgrims who have performed darshan during the ongoing Yatra reached 4,70,929.
Officials said the temporary restriction on convoy movement was limited to security arrangements for August 5 and did not affect the regulated movement of pilgrims already on the Baltal route.
Yatra Vehicle Crashes In Bijbehara, Four Pilgrims Injured
Meanwhile, a Yatra vehicle crashed in Bijbehara, leaving four pilgrims injured. One of them is in critical condition, sources said.
The injured pilgrims have been identified as Saahil Sharma, resident of Mohali, Punjab, Sansar Chand from Himachal Pradesh; Neena Patial, also from Himachal Pradesh. Sansar has suffered a head injury and is responsive. Surinder Kumar, resident of Mohali in Punjab, has suffered a serious head injury.
The 38-day Amarnath Yatra began on July 3 and is scheduled to conclude on August 28, coinciding with Raksha Bandhan. The traditional Pahalgam route has already been closed because of maintenance work, and the Baltal route remains the only operational track for pilgrims.