ETV Bharat / bharat

18 Killed In Kolkata And Birbhum Fire Incidents In 48 Hours: Bengal Motels Turn Into Death Traps - 10 Points

Kolkata: Two incident of fire in hotels in West Bengal's Kolkata and Birbhum within 48 hours killed at least 18 people, raising serious concerns over fire safety arrangements at accommodation facilities in the state.

Nine people were killed in each of the two incidents. In both incidents it was smoke and lack of fire exits that led to loss of life. Both incidents prompted investigations, arrests and audit reviews.