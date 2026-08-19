18 Killed In Kolkata And Birbhum Fire Incidents In 48 Hours: Bengal Motels Turn Into Death Traps - 10 Points
The two fires in Bengal have exposed glaring gaps in fire safety measures in commercial properties and lack of supervision.
Published : August 19, 2026 at 2:51 PM IST|
Updated : August 19, 2026 at 4:07 PM IST
Kolkata: Two incident of fire in hotels in West Bengal's Kolkata and Birbhum within 48 hours killed at least 18 people, raising serious concerns over fire safety arrangements at accommodation facilities in the state.
Nine people were killed in each of the two incidents. In both incidents it was smoke and lack of fire exits that led to loss of life. Both incidents prompted investigations, arrests and audit reviews.
Here's a 10-pointer on the two recent fires that broke out in a hotel in Kolkata on Wednesday and in Birbhum's Tarapith on Monday.
- 18 Killed In 48 Hours : The two deadly hotel fires in West Bengal have claimed nearly 18 lives, triggering allegations against the accommodations for lacking sufficient fire fighting equipment and failing to provide alternative exits for evacuation of guests. Preliminary probe revealed both incidents were caused due to electrical short circuits.
- Kolkata Hotel Fire: Nine people, including many Bangladeshis, were killed and several others were injured after fire broke out in a five-storey building housing multiple hotels in Kolkata's Mirza Ghalib Street at around 1:45 am. Police said 80 people were rescued from the building. Fire and Emergency Services Minister Kaushik Chowdhury said the building is dingy and most rooms do not have windows. Police said rescue operation became challenging as firefighters could not climb upper floors due to dense smoke.
- Sleeping Guests Trapped By Smoke: The Kolkata incident occurred when guests were asleep. The rooms and the corridors outside were covered with smoke making it extremely difficult for them to escape. Many occupants got trapped in the smoke while searching for an exit. Lack of ventilation had worsened the situation.
- Probe Launched : Kolkata Police have set up a six-member Special Investigation Team (SIT) headed by a Deputy Commissioner-rank officer of the detective department to probe the fire. New Market police station has registered a suo motu case while the state Fire and Emergency Services Department has lodged a separate complaint. Preliminary findings by the police state the cause of most deaths to be suffocation rather than burns.
- Fire Safety Under Scanner: Government has ordered safety audits of hotels and guest houses in the entire locality. An official of the fire department said a similar audit was conducted after Rituraj Hotel fire in April 2025 that claimed 14 lives but the report was not submitted to the department or the Kolkata Municipal Corporation.
- Tarapith Hotel Fire: On Monday, nine people died in a similar fire that broke out on the ground floor of a four-storey hotel in temple town Tarapith in Birbhum district at around 4:30 am. Most occupants were asleep and woke up to dense smoke.
- Tarapith Tragedy Fallout : The hotel owner and his son were arrested and several hotels across the locality were temporarily closed till verification of their safety measures and compliance.
- Pattern Of Both Fires : Police and fire department are yet to ascertain the exact causes of the two fires but suspect that an electrical short circuit or equipment-related fault led to the tragedies. Both incidents took place at buildings in densely crowded locations and when most guests were asleep. Dense smoke due to poor ventilation made escape difficult. The two incidents have brought the hotels' fire safety compliance to the forefront
- Immediate Crackdown : The incidents resulted in prompt investigations along with fresh audits of every hotels, lodges, guest houses in the areas. In Birbhum, the state government went ahead with arresting the hotel owner and his son while 15 local hotels found operating with fire safety violations were closed down. Officials said stringent action will follow in Kolkata fire as well since investigations are still underway.
- The Bigger Picture : The two fires have exposed striking loopholes in fire safety across commercial buildings in Bengal. These are not isolated tragedies as there has been several deadly fires in hotels, factories, hospitals and densely populated locations in recent years. Despite this, fire safety and compliance remain mostly ignored.
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