ETV Bharat / bharat

17 Punjabi Men Arrested In Canada For Running Extortion Gang, Targeting Indians

Chandigarh: The Extortion Task Force of Canada's Peel Regional Police has acted against the international criminal gang called 'Four Brothers' and arrested 17 men, almost all of whom are of Punjabi origin. A total of 106 criminal cases have been registered against these accused, Peel Regional Police said in a statement.

The Extortion Task Force of the Peel Police "dismantled a coordinated campaign of intimidation, threats, and escalating violence used to extort local businesses", according to a press release issued by the Peel Regional Police on its official website on Monday.

The targets of this gang were mostly local businessmen of Indian and South Asian origin, who were being threatened and demanded ransoms.

According to the Canadian police investigation, this gang was active in Brampton, Mississauga, Caledon and British Columbia in Ontario, where there is a large population of Indians, especially the Punjabi community. These criminals targeted restaurant owners, trucking company operators and other local businessmen from their own community.

When an Indian businessman refused to pay the ransom, their homes and business premises were indiscriminately shot at and arson incidents were committed. Investigations have linked these 17 Punjabi men to a total of 24 violent incidents, during which they fired 324 rounds.

The police have released the names and photographs of the arrested men.

All these accused are between 22 and 30 years of age. The highest number of arrests has been made from Brampton (Ontario): Iqbal Singh Bhagaria (25), Dilawarpreet Singh (26), Mandeep Singh (21), Prabhdeep Sohal (22), Pratapbir Ghuman (22), Ajaydeep Singh (29), Navroop Singh (24), Amritjot Singh (22), Jashanpreet Singh (22), Guneet Guneet (27), Sukhwinder Singh (32) and Mohinder Singh (30); Norval (Ontario): Akashdeep Singh (24); Surrey (British Columbia): Ravinder Singh (25) and Jashanbir Singh (21); Barrie (Ontario): Rajan Singh (28); Manteca (California, USA): Gautam Gautam (22).

This is not the first case when Punjabi men have been arrested in Canada or the US in cases of extortion and gang war. Several such cases have come to light in the past few days:

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