Tamil Nadu Jailbreak: 13 of 17 Escapees Caught In Theni Using Drone-Assisted Searches; 10 Prison Guards Suspended
According to police, the escape occurred at around 10 PM on Monday when a prisoner allegedly pretended to suffer a seizure, reports J Srinivas.
Published : October 27, 2026 at 6:11 PM IST|
Updated : October 27, 2026 at 8:50 PM IST
Theni: In a major breakthrough in the Theni prison jailbreak case, police have apprehended eight more prisoners who escaped from the Thekkampatti sub-jail in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of recaptured inmates to 13. A massive manhunt is underway for the remaining four escapees, with police using drone cameras to scan dense forests and rugged terrain near the Tamil Nadu–Kerala border.
The jailbreak occurred around 10 PM on Monday (October 26) when 17 undertrial prisoners allegedly staged a medical emergency, attacked prison guards, seized their keys and fled through the main gate. The incident has triggered a security review across Tamil Nadu's prisons, while nine prison personnel have been suspended for alleged negligence.
After the initial arrests, police intensified their search across forested areas bordering Theni, Madura and Dindigul districts and neighbouring Keralam state. Drone cameras were deployed to locate the fugitives reportedly hiding among thick vegetation and rocky outcrops.
According to the latest update, special police teams traced and apprehended eight more prisoners, taking the total number of arrests to 13. The remaining four are still at large, and their photographs and descriptions have been circulated to neighbouring districts and police units along the Keralam border.
All the arrested prisoners have been taken to Kanavilakku Police Station for questioning, according to the information provided.
How The Prisoners Escaped
The prison department's account indicates that the escape began when inmates in the same cell raised an alarm, claiming that one of them was suffering a seizure.
தேனி மாவட்ட காவல்துறை 27.10.2026 தேனி மாவட்டச் சிறையில் இருந்து தப்பி பதுங்கியிருந்த கைதிகளை தேனி மாவட்ட காவல்துறை ட்ரோன் காட்சிகள் மூலம் சுற்றி வளைத்தனர். #Thenidistrict #thenidistrictpolice #SouthZoneTNpol #tnpoliceoffl https://t.co/NcnPnrinoS— Theni District Police (@Thenipolice) October 27, 2026
When Grade II prison guard Stalin Prabhu arrived to provide assistance, the prisoners allegedly attacked him and assaulted other guards on duty. They then seized the keys, opened the main gate and escaped.
Stalin Prabhu reportedly sustained serious injuries, while two other guards were also wounded.
Theni Superintendent of Police Praveen Gautam inspected the prison following the incident. Southern Zone Inspector General Vijayendra Bidari also visited the facility and ordered an intensive search operation.
Police formed 17 special teams, stepped up vehicle checks across the district and deployed sniffer dogs to track the escapees.
5th Escapee Caught In Auto
#WATCH | Theni, Tamil Nadu: The fifth of the 17 prisoners who escaped from Theni Jail has been apprehended by police. The accused, identified as Lingaprasad, was reportedly found in an autorickshaw near Theni Government Medical College Hospital. Search operations continue for the remaining 12 escapees.— ANI (@ANI) October 27, 2026
One of the early breakthroughs came when Prashanth alias Linga Prasad was apprehended while travelling in an autorickshaw.
According to the driver's account, the passenger boarded the vehicle near Kandamanur and asked to be taken to Theni Government Medical College Hospital, offering to pay through GPay. Police stopped the autorickshaw near Kanavilakku for verification and identified the passenger as an escaped prisoner.
The driver said the police subsequently used his vehicle to transport the accused back to the prison premises.
10 Prison Guards Suspended
Tamil Nadu Prisons Department DGP Sandeep Rai Rathore visited Thekkampatti and conducted an inspection lasting around five hours. He questioned officials about security protocols and examined possible violations of prison regulations.
The DGP said preliminary findings pointed to negligence in security duties. Nine personnel have been suspended, including Thekkampatti Prison Warden Nageswaran, two chief prison guards, one Grade-I prison guard and six Grade-II prison guards.
Authorities are also investigating whether other inmates assisted in the escape and how the prisoners managed to overpower the guards and obtain the keys.
The DGP said photographs and descriptions of the remaining four escapees had been shared with neighbouring districts and police personnel deployed along the Kerala border. He also ordered immediate security audits and stronger protective measures at central prisons, district jails and special prisons for women across Tamil Nadu.
Who Are The 17 Escapees?
தேனி மாவட்டத்தில் தப்பி ஓடிய கைதிகளை ட்ரோன் கண்காணிப்பை பயன்படுத்தி விரைவாக கண்டறிந்து பிடித்த காவல்துறையினர்.” Using Drone Surveillance, Police rapidly identified and secured escaped prisoners in Theni District https://t.co/ohJjPa8AEu— Tamil Nadu Police - South Zone (@SouthZoneTNpol) October 27, 2026
Police identified the prisoners as follows:
- Madurai district: Praveen, Karuppasamy alias Madan, Thirupathi, Ponmuthuselvam, Meenakshisundaram, Nishanth, Muthu Elangovan, Karthikraja, Prashanth alias Linga Prasad, Raja Sikandar, Solaimugileeswaran and Rajkumar.
- Other districts: Tharunkumar from Sivaganga, Pandi Selvam from Ramanathapuram, Sabarinathan from Salem, Rejin from Kanyakumari and Silambarasan from Theni.
Police are continuing efforts to verify the identities and whereabouts of the remaining fugitives.
Tamil Nadu's History Of Prison Escapes
Tamil Nadu has witnessed several major prison escapes in the past. On August 14, 1995, 43 detainees held at Tipu Mahal inside Vellore Fort reportedly escaped through a 153-foot underground tunnel. They had been detained over alleged links with the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam (LTTE).
Earlier, nine prisoners detained under the Terrorist and Disruptive Activities (Prevention) Act (TADA) escaped from Chennai Central Prison on February 27, 1995.
In November 1991, eight life convicts escaped from Vellore Central Prison after removing roof tiles and using a makeshift ladder to scale the perimeter wall.
The 1990 escape of notorious criminal Auto Shankar and four other prisoners from Chennai Central Prison also remains a notable episode in the state's prison history. Auto Shankar was subsequently apprehended in Odisha.
A retired senior prison official who served in jails in Theni, Madurai and Tirunelveli told ETV Bharat on Tuesday that inadequate staffing was a major concern across the prison system. The former official called for more frequent surprise inspections, stronger monitoring and intensive checks by senior prison officers. The official also stressed the need for an intelligence unit within prisons to monitor inmate activities and identify potential escape plans.
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