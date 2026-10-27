ETV Bharat / bharat

Tamil Nadu Jailbreak: 13 of 17 Escapees Caught In Theni Using Drone-Assisted Searches; 10 Prison Guards Suspended

Theni Police tweeted that 13 prisoners who escaped from Theni Branch Jail have been caught ( ETV Bharat )

Theni: In a major breakthrough in the Theni prison jailbreak case, police have apprehended eight more prisoners who escaped from the Thekkampatti sub-jail in Tamil Nadu, taking the total number of recaptured inmates to 13. A massive manhunt is underway for the remaining four escapees, with police using drone cameras to scan dense forests and rugged terrain near the Tamil Nadu–Kerala border.

The jailbreak occurred around 10 PM on Monday (October 26) when 17 undertrial prisoners allegedly staged a medical emergency, attacked prison guards, seized their keys and fled through the main gate. The incident has triggered a security review across Tamil Nadu's prisons, while nine prison personnel have been suspended for alleged negligence.

After the initial arrests, police intensified their search across forested areas bordering Theni, Madura and Dindigul districts and neighbouring Keralam state. Drone cameras were deployed to locate the fugitives reportedly hiding among thick vegetation and rocky outcrops.

According to the latest update, special police teams traced and apprehended eight more prisoners, taking the total number of arrests to 13. The remaining four are still at large, and their photographs and descriptions have been circulated to neighbouring districts and police units along the Keralam border.

All the arrested prisoners have been taken to Kanavilakku Police Station for questioning, according to the information provided.

How The Prisoners Escaped

The prison department's account indicates that the escape began when inmates in the same cell raised an alarm, claiming that one of them was suffering a seizure.

When Grade II prison guard Stalin Prabhu arrived to provide assistance, the prisoners allegedly attacked him and assaulted other guards on duty. They then seized the keys, opened the main gate and escaped.

Stalin Prabhu reportedly sustained serious injuries, while two other guards were also wounded.

Theni Superintendent of Police Praveen Gautam inspected the prison following the incident. Southern Zone Inspector General Vijayendra Bidari also visited the facility and ordered an intensive search operation.

Police formed 17 special teams, stepped up vehicle checks across the district and deployed sniffer dogs to track the escapees.

5th Escapee Caught In Auto

One of the early breakthroughs came when Prashanth alias Linga Prasad was apprehended while travelling in an autorickshaw.

According to the driver's account, the passenger boarded the vehicle near Kandamanur and asked to be taken to Theni Government Medical College Hospital, offering to pay through GPay. Police stopped the autorickshaw near Kanavilakku for verification and identified the passenger as an escaped prisoner.

The driver said the police subsequently used his vehicle to transport the accused back to the prison premises.

10 Prison Guards Suspended