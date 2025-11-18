ETV Bharat / bharat

16th Finance Commmission Submits Reports To President Murmu; To Be Tabled In Winter Session Of Parliament

In this image posted on Nov. 17, 2025, President Droupadi Murmu receives the 16th Finance Commission's report for 2026-31 from Commission's Chairperson Arvind Panagariya, in New Delhi. ( @rashtrapatibhvn/X via PTI Photo )

New Delhi: Chairman of the 16th Finance Commission Arvind Panagariya on Monday submitted to President Droupadi Murmu the panel's report, recommending the share of states in the net tax collected by the Centre over five years beginning April 1, 2026. The report will be tabled in Parliament during its upcoming Winter Session from December 1 and made public thereafter.

"Members of the 16th Finance Commission, led by its Chairman, Arvind Panagariya, called on President Droupadi Murmu and submitted the Commission's report for 2026-31," Rashtrapati Bhavan said in a post on X.

Led by Panagariya, Finance Commission members -- retired bureaucrat Annie George Mathew, economist Manoj Panda, SBI Group Chief Economic Advisor Soumya Kanti Ghosh and RBI Deputy Governor T Rabi Sankar -- and Secretary to the Commission Ritvik Pandey also presented a copy of the report to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

The 16th Finance Commission's recommendations with regard to the formula for sharing taxes for five years, starting from 2026-27 to 2030-31, will be crucial. The 15th Finance Commission, under NK Singh, had recommended that states be given 41 per cent of the divisible tax pool of the Centre for a five-year period -- 2021-22 to 2025-26, which is at the same level as was recommended by the 14th Finance Commission headed by YV Reddy.

As per the terms of reference (ToR), the 16th Finance Commission was mandated to recommend the distribution of the net proceeds of taxes between the Union and the States as well as the allocation between the States of the respective shares of such proceeds, grants-in-aid to States, and review arrangements on financing Disaster Management initiatives, among others.

In a statement, the Finance Ministry said that in its tenure, the 16th Finance Commission analysed the finances of the Union and States in detail and has come up with a report after wide-ranging consultations with the central government, state governments, and local governments.