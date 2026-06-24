ETV Bharat / bharat

1600-Year-Old Pucca Bathing Ghat Discovered Near Nalanda University Ruins, Corroborates 7th Century Traveller's Accounts

The ancient pucca ghat made of burnt-bricks at Dehar Pokhar, a part of which was destroyed by earthmovers and trucks. ( ETV Bharat/Special Arrangement )

Patna: A 1600-year-old bathing ghat (steps or slope leading to a water body) made of burnt bricks and plaster has been discovered at a lake near the UNESCO world heritage Nalanda University ruins, lending credence to the accounts of the 7th-century Chinese Buddhist monk and traveller Yijing (I-Tsing 635–713 CE).

He narrated the presence of several large bathing tanks with beautiful pucca ghats around the world’s first residential university.

The bathing ghat was recently exposed during desilting work carried out by the Nalanda district administration with the help of earthmovers and JCB machines at the Pansokhar Pokhar (Navlakha Talab) located at Surajpur village near the Hieun Tsang (Xuanzang) Memorial, located to the northwest of the excavated ruins of the Nalanda University (Nalanda Mahavihara).

The 1600 year-old ghat discovered in the bed of Pansokhar Pokhar near the Unesco world heritage Nalanda University ruins. (ETV Bharat/Special Arrangement)

Pansokhar Pokhar is currently around 850 metres long and 175 metres wide, making it one of the largest surviving ancient water reservoirs associated with the ancient university.

The burnt-brick ghat is around 5 metres long and 1.5 metres as measured by Magadh University assistant professor in postgraduate department of ancient Indian and Asian studies, Shanker Sharma, who went there to explore the exposed ghat and the bed of the large tank. However, there could be several other such ghats buried at the lake.

The exploration yielded numerous pottery fragments, a copper coin or ceremonial token belonging tentatively to the post-Gupta period (7th century CE), and a metal alloy coil of around 25mm in diameter. The finds indicate that socio-religious activities were performed at the water body. They have been deposited at the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) museum at Nalanda for further scientific examination, documentation, and preservation.

The ancient pucca ghat made of burnt-bricks at Dehar Pokhar, a part of which was destroyed by earthmovers and trucks. (ETV Bharat/Special Arrangement)

A former ASI assistant superintending archaeologist, Shanker told ETV Bharat: "Based on the typology bricks, construction technique, and associated archaeological material visible, the structure could be provisionally dated to the Gupta period (320 CE – 550 CE), when the Nalanda University was established by Kumargupta I in 427 CE. The discovery provides archaeological evidence to support the description of Nalanda left by Chinese pilgrim Yijing. These extensive brick-lined bathing ghats demonstrate an elaborate system of water conservation and usage were an integral part of the planning of the ancient university."

The 1600 year-old ghat discovered in the bed of Pansokhar Pokhar near the Unesco world heritage Nalanda University ruins. (ETV Bharat)

Expressing concern over the use of heavy machines and earthmovers in desilting work due to which buried artifacts and monuments are being damaged, Shanker added, "Many components of Nalanda's archaeological landscape remain outside the legally protected area and are deteriorating rapidly due to inadequate documentation and conservation. Every year, irreplaceable archaeological evidence is being lost due to irresponsible human intervention."

Shanker said that the hydrological landscape surrounding Nalanda deserves recognition as an integral component of the world heritage property. If systematically documented and scientifically investigated, the network of reservoirs, brick-lined ghats, canals, and associated features could emerge as one of the finest examples of water engineering in the ancient times.