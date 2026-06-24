1600-Year-Old Pucca Bathing Ghat Discovered Near Nalanda University Ruins, Corroborates 7th Century Traveller's Accounts
The burnt-brick ghat is around 5 metres long and 1.5 metres. It was exposed during desilting work carried out by the Nalanda district administration.
By Dev Raj
Published : June 24, 2026 at 11:31 AM IST
Patna: A 1600-year-old bathing ghat (steps or slope leading to a water body) made of burnt bricks and plaster has been discovered at a lake near the UNESCO world heritage Nalanda University ruins, lending credence to the accounts of the 7th-century Chinese Buddhist monk and traveller Yijing (I-Tsing 635–713 CE).
He narrated the presence of several large bathing tanks with beautiful pucca ghats around the world’s first residential university.
The bathing ghat was recently exposed during desilting work carried out by the Nalanda district administration with the help of earthmovers and JCB machines at the Pansokhar Pokhar (Navlakha Talab) located at Surajpur village near the Hieun Tsang (Xuanzang) Memorial, located to the northwest of the excavated ruins of the Nalanda University (Nalanda Mahavihara).
Pansokhar Pokhar is currently around 850 metres long and 175 metres wide, making it one of the largest surviving ancient water reservoirs associated with the ancient university.
The burnt-brick ghat is around 5 metres long and 1.5 metres as measured by Magadh University assistant professor in postgraduate department of ancient Indian and Asian studies, Shanker Sharma, who went there to explore the exposed ghat and the bed of the large tank. However, there could be several other such ghats buried at the lake.
The exploration yielded numerous pottery fragments, a copper coin or ceremonial token belonging tentatively to the post-Gupta period (7th century CE), and a metal alloy coil of around 25mm in diameter. The finds indicate that socio-religious activities were performed at the water body. They have been deposited at the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) museum at Nalanda for further scientific examination, documentation, and preservation.
A former ASI assistant superintending archaeologist, Shanker told ETV Bharat: "Based on the typology bricks, construction technique, and associated archaeological material visible, the structure could be provisionally dated to the Gupta period (320 CE – 550 CE), when the Nalanda University was established by Kumargupta I in 427 CE. The discovery provides archaeological evidence to support the description of Nalanda left by Chinese pilgrim Yijing. These extensive brick-lined bathing ghats demonstrate an elaborate system of water conservation and usage were an integral part of the planning of the ancient university."
Expressing concern over the use of heavy machines and earthmovers in desilting work due to which buried artifacts and monuments are being damaged, Shanker added, "Many components of Nalanda's archaeological landscape remain outside the legally protected area and are deteriorating rapidly due to inadequate documentation and conservation. Every year, irreplaceable archaeological evidence is being lost due to irresponsible human intervention."
Shanker said that the hydrological landscape surrounding Nalanda deserves recognition as an integral component of the world heritage property. If systematically documented and scientifically investigated, the network of reservoirs, brick-lined ghats, canals, and associated features could emerge as one of the finest examples of water engineering in the ancient times.
A similar, but a smaller water body – Dehar Pokhar – located near the Nalanda University ruins yielded a huge pucca bathing ghat remains made of burnt bricks measuring 8 metres X 4 metres and having wooden railings, during its desilting in 2022. A portion of it was crushed under the weight of the heavy earthmovers. The structure now lies submerged. A large number of artifacts, including terracotta lamps, bowls, pots and other objects were also discovered from there.
Likewise, a statue of Nagdevi was discovered from the Tarsing Pokhar in the vicinity of the Nalanda ruins.
Ancient Buddhist texts and accounts of foreign travellers mention an advanced hydrological system dependent on river channels, canals and 52 water reservoirs that catered to the ancient university and its residents. Apart from providing water for daily use, the reservoirs or tanks were also used for religious and cultural activities.
Alexander Cunningham, who established the ASI, also mentioned the presence of several water reservoirs around the Nalanda ruins and sketched them on a map, while exploring the area in 1871.
At present, around two dozen reservoirs or lakes, including the Gidi Pokhar, (which is the largest at 1075 metres x 290 metres), Pansokhar Pokhar, Indra Pokhar, Balon Pokhar, Dehar Pokhar, Tarsing Pokhar, Loknath Pokhar, Bunva Pokhar, Rahela Pokhar, Punwa Pokhar, and Suraj Pokhar still survive. The others have been either filled up and dried due to silt, or have been encroached.
Nalanda district art and culture officer Shalini Prakash had no idea about the desilting work at Pansokhar Pokhar and the discovery of the remains of a pucca bathing ghat and endangered by the use of heavy earthmovers. She told ETV Bharat about enquiring with the other administrative officials and letting know about the steps that could be taken to protect it.
Padma Shri awardee and former ASI director K.K. Muhammad, who has worked extensively in Nalanda and other places, asserted that lots of ponds came into existence in the vicinity of the ancient university due to the making of terracotta bricks meant for its construction, as well as, bath and rituals.
"In cases like the present one, we may not be able to avoid or stop the use of JCB machines or earthmovers completely, but we can indulge in what we call 'salvage archaeology'. Under this we depute archaeologists to save everything that we could recover,” Muhammad told ETV Bharat.
He pointed out that the administration usually indulges in excuses that the place or pond is not a protected site either under the ASI or the state archaeology, and try to wash their hands off.
"The district magistrate should intervene in such circumstances and request the ASI to depute archaeologists for the concerned water reservoir. The state government can also depute archaeologists or seek help from the ASI," Muhammad added.
The Pansokhar Pokhar and a few other reservoirs are also located in the vicinity of the modern Nava Nalanda Mahavihara, a deemed university under the Union ministry of culture. The Hieun Tsang Memorial Complex is also a part of the university. Incidentally, the ASI also comes under the same ministry.
"These ancient reservoirs or lakes are currently being used for fish farming, but have the potential of becoming a huge spiritual, cultural and historical symbol of Buddhism. Their beautification and providing modern amenities could turn them into a tourist attraction," Nava Nalanda Mahavihara vice-chancellor Siddharth Singh told ETV Bharat.
Siddharth said that he had discussions about the beautification of the lakes with Nalanda district magistrate Kundan Kumar, who was transferred to Patna recently.
"I was anticipating that we would make some progress in this direction and will also remove water from some of the lakes to look for antiquities that could be beneath their beds, but the district magistrate was transferred. But, we hope to continue it in future," Siddharth added.
The vice-chancellor said that there was a need for coordinated work by the government, district administration and the university to work in this regard.
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