ETV Bharat / bharat

Operation Navjeevan-II: 16 Maoists, Including Six With Rs 39 Lakh Bounty, Lay Down Arms In Jharkhand

Ranchi: In a major success for the Jharkhand Police, sixteen active members of the banned CPI (Maoist), including senior commanders and squad members, surrendered before them under Operation Navjeevan-II on Tuesday. Six among them were carrying a combined bounty of total Rs 39 lakh.

Police said eleven weapons and 1,562 rounds of ammunition were also seized from them, while officials credited anti-Naxal operations and the state's rehabilitation policy for the surrender.

DGP Tadasha Mishra said pressure on the Maoist organisation is steadily mounting due to joint operations conducted by the Jharkhand Police, CRPF, Cobra Battalion and Jharkhand Jaguar.

In response to the Jharkhand government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, many Naxals are abandoning the path of violence and returning to the mainstream, he said.

Five Women Among Those Surrendered

The 16 Naxalites who surrendered comprise 11 men and five women. Among them is one Regional Committee Member (RCM), three Zonal Committee Members (ZCM), three Sub-Zonal Committee Members (SZCM), six Area Committee Members (ACM), and three squad members. They were operating in the rugged forest and hilly terrains of Kolhan and Saranda and were reportedly associated with the teams of top organization leaders Misir Besra (alias Sagar Ji) and Asim Mandal.

Names of Surrendered Maoists

Santosh alias Basudev Da alias Gandhi alias Dilip alias Sanjay Mahto alias Basuku alias Shyam (RCM, carrying a reward of Rs 15 lakh)

Santosh Manjhi alias Jagbandhu (ZCM)

Chandan Lohra (ZCM, carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh)

Jaykant Munda alias Gunga alias Bengali (ZCM)

Rajnath Hansda alias Guna Hansda (SZCM)

Anil Turi alias Ujjwal (SZCM, carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh)

Sukhlal Birjia alias Akela (SZCM, carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh)

Sudesh Honhaga alias Sonaram Honhaga alias Sona (ACM, carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh)

Etwari Manjhi alias Sonot alias Sant alias Shanicharwa (ACM)

Dewan Murmu alias Shanichar (ACM)

Sumitra Surin (ACM)

Champa Manjhiain alias Gudiya (Santhal) (Cadre)

Risiv (ACM) (Rs 2 lakh reward)