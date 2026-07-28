Operation Navjeevan-II: 16 Maoists, Including Six With Rs 39 Lakh Bounty, Lay Down Arms In Jharkhand
Five women Maoists among those who surrendered; cops seize 11 weapons and 1,562 rounds of ammunition
Published : July 28, 2026 at 4:05 PM IST
Ranchi: In a major success for the Jharkhand Police, sixteen active members of the banned CPI (Maoist), including senior commanders and squad members, surrendered before them under Operation Navjeevan-II on Tuesday. Six among them were carrying a combined bounty of total Rs 39 lakh.
Police said eleven weapons and 1,562 rounds of ammunition were also seized from them, while officials credited anti-Naxal operations and the state's rehabilitation policy for the surrender.
DGP Tadasha Mishra said pressure on the Maoist organisation is steadily mounting due to joint operations conducted by the Jharkhand Police, CRPF, Cobra Battalion and Jharkhand Jaguar.
In response to the Jharkhand government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, many Naxals are abandoning the path of violence and returning to the mainstream, he said.
Five Women Among Those Surrendered
The 16 Naxalites who surrendered comprise 11 men and five women. Among them is one Regional Committee Member (RCM), three Zonal Committee Members (ZCM), three Sub-Zonal Committee Members (SZCM), six Area Committee Members (ACM), and three squad members. They were operating in the rugged forest and hilly terrains of Kolhan and Saranda and were reportedly associated with the teams of top organization leaders Misir Besra (alias Sagar Ji) and Asim Mandal.
Names of Surrendered Maoists
Santosh alias Basudev Da alias Gandhi alias Dilip alias Sanjay Mahto alias Basuku alias Shyam (RCM, carrying a reward of Rs 15 lakh)
Santosh Manjhi alias Jagbandhu (ZCM)
Chandan Lohra (ZCM, carrying a reward of Rs 10 lakh)
Jaykant Munda alias Gunga alias Bengali (ZCM)
Rajnath Hansda alias Guna Hansda (SZCM)
Anil Turi alias Ujjwal (SZCM, carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh)
Sukhlal Birjia alias Akela (SZCM, carrying a reward of Rs 5 lakh)
Sudesh Honhaga alias Sonaram Honhaga alias Sona (ACM, carrying a reward of Rs 2 lakh)
Etwari Manjhi alias Sonot alias Sant alias Shanicharwa (ACM)
Dewan Murmu alias Shanichar (ACM)
Sumitra Surin (ACM)
Champa Manjhiain alias Gudiya (Santhal) (Cadre)
Risiv (ACM) (Rs 2 lakh reward)
Salemi Munda alias Parul (ACM)
Munni Surin alias Murin Surin (Cadre)
Sita Munda (Cadre)
Eight Surrendered in Chhattisgarh
CRPF IG Saket Singh said eight other commanders and members of this same squad have also surrendered in Chhattisgarh. Among the Naxalites who surrendered, 15 are residents of Jharkhand's West Singhbhum (Chaibasa), Latehar, Lohardaga, Hazaribagh, Khunti, Bokaro, Ranchi, Seraikela, and Giridih districts, while one member hails from the Sundargarh district of Odisha. Eight of the Maoists who were active in Jharkhand and surrendered in Chhattisgarh have been identfiied as:
Ashwin alias Lachhu Korsa – Zonal Committee Member (Bijapur District, Chhattisgarh)
Sohan Punem – Area Committee Member (Bijapur District, Chhattisgarh)
Rita alias Mangli Kunjam – Area Committee Member (Bijapur District, Chhattisgarh)
Anusha Kunjam – Area Committee Member (Sukma District, Chhattisgarh)
Rajni Mudkem – Area Committee Member (Bijapur District, Chhattisgarh)
Rahat Mandvi – Member (Narayanpur District, Chhattisgarh)
Subni (Husband – Ashwin) – Member (Bijapur District, Chhattisgarh)
Jelani (Husband – Sohan) – Member (Bijapur District, Chhattisgarh)
93 Naxals Sent to Jail in 2026
The police said that 93 Naxalites have been arrested so far during operations conducted this year. While 45 Naxalites have surrendered, 22 others have been killed in police encounters. Earlier, security forces achieved significant success with the surrender of 27 Naxalites on May 21, 2026. Action was also taken against top Maoist commanders besides the surrender of a woman area committee member in July.
The DGP said that the Maoist organisation is becoming weaker as a result of continuous operations, growing internal dissent, and the government's rehabilitation policy. “Naxalite activities are now nearing an end, particularly in West Singhbhum (Chaibasa) and surrounding areas.”
The Jharkhand Police has also appealed to the remaining active Naxalites to abandon the path of violence and avail the government's surrender and rehabilitation policy, and join the mainstream to lead a dignified life.
Weapons and Cartridges Handed Over
The Maoists handed over a total of 11 weapons to the police, including 6 INSAS rifles, 2 AK-47s, 1 HK-33 rifle, 1 US Carbine, and 1 M-16 rifle. Along with these, 38 magazines and 1,562 live cartridges were also deposited.
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