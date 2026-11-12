ETV Bharat / bharat

16 Kg Gold, Diamond Jewellery Worth Rs 25 Crore Stolen From Newly Opened Tanishq Store In Madurai

Madurai: Unidentified burglars broke into a newly opened Tanishq jewellery showroom on the Kalavasal Bypass Road in Madurai and stole around 16 kg of gold and diamond jewellery worth over Rs 25 crore, police said on Thursday.

The showroom, part of the Tata Group’s Tanishq brand, had opened just 10 days ago. However, construction work at the building was still incomplete, with around 30 per cent of the work remaining. The store is managed by an individual named Sakthi.

According to preliminary investigation, the theft took place around 3 AM. The staff had locked the showroom and left for home on the night of November 10. When they arrived the next morning, they found that the jewellery display cases had been smashed and the ornaments were missing.

The staff then alerted the SS Colony police, after which senior police officials, fingerprint experts and a sniffer dog squad reached the spot and began an investigation.

Madurai City Police Commissioner Rajendran, along with Inigo Divyan and Vanitha, also visited the showroom to review the investigation.

Preliminary investigation suggested that the burglars used iron scaffolding installed at the rear of the building for construction work to reach the upper floor. They entered the showroom through the shaft meant for an elevator that was yet to become operational. The accused broke through interior walls and doors to reach the jewellery storage area.

According to police, around 48 kg of jewellery had been kept on display at the showroom, of which approximately 30 per cent, or 16 kg, was stolen. Meanwhile, police have formed special teams comprising nine inspectors under the supervision of three Assistant Commissioners to trace those involved in the robbery.

Speaking to reporters, Rajendran said, "Preliminary investigations indicate that three individuals gained entry by breaking through a wall and a door at the rear of the store. An investigation is currently underway to determine the exact weight and value of the stolen jewellery."

When asked by reporters whether the investigation also explores the possibility that store employees might have been involved, Rajendran said it is too early to draw any conclusions, adding that it cannot be stated that anyone was involved until the investigation is complete.