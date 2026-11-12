16 Kg Gold, Diamond Jewellery Worth Rs 25 Crore Stolen From Newly Opened Tanishq Store In Madurai
The burglars used construction scaffolding and an unfinished elevator shaft to enter the jewellery showroom and escape with valuables worth over Rs 25 crore.
Published : November 12, 2026 at 4:53 PM IST
Madurai: Unidentified burglars broke into a newly opened Tanishq jewellery showroom on the Kalavasal Bypass Road in Madurai and stole around 16 kg of gold and diamond jewellery worth over Rs 25 crore, police said on Thursday.
The CCTV footage showed a masked individual carrying a trolley bag in the area during the wee hours of November 11.
The showroom, part of the Tata Group’s Tanishq brand, had opened just 10 days ago. However, construction work at the building was still incomplete, with around 30 per cent of the work remaining. The store is managed by an individual named Sakthi.
According to preliminary investigation, the theft took place around 3 AM. The staff had locked the showroom and left for home on the night of November 10. When they arrived the next morning, they found that the jewellery display cases had been smashed and the ornaments were missing.
The staff then alerted the SS Colony police, after which senior police officials, fingerprint experts and a sniffer dog squad reached the spot and began an investigation.
Madurai City Police Commissioner Rajendran, along with Inigo Divyan and Vanitha, also visited the showroom to review the investigation.
Preliminary investigation suggested that the burglars used iron scaffolding installed at the rear of the building for construction work to reach the upper floor. They entered the showroom through the shaft meant for an elevator that was yet to become operational. The accused broke through interior walls and doors to reach the jewellery storage area.
According to police, around 48 kg of jewellery had been kept on display at the showroom, of which approximately 30 per cent, or 16 kg, was stolen. Meanwhile, police have formed special teams comprising nine inspectors under the supervision of three Assistant Commissioners to trace those involved in the robbery.
Speaking to reporters, Rajendran said, "Preliminary investigations indicate that three individuals gained entry by breaking through a wall and a door at the rear of the store. An investigation is currently underway to determine the exact weight and value of the stolen jewellery."
When asked by reporters whether the investigation also explores the possibility that store employees might have been involved, Rajendran said it is too early to draw any conclusions, adding that it cannot be stated that anyone was involved until the investigation is complete.
Upon reviewing CCTV footage, the police discovered a person walking in the wee hours, carrying a black bag and a trolley bag, while wearing a mask and gloves. Based on this footage, efforts are underway to identify the individual, police said.
While the initial suspicion was that multiple people had carried out the theft, police are now also examining the possibility that a single person may have planned and executed it. However, the identity of the person in the footage and his involvement in the robbery have not yet been established.
Police are collecting and analysing footage from CCTV cameras installed on nearby roads, junctions, petrol pumps, commercial establishments and residential areas to trace the individual’s movements. They are trying to establish where the person came from, how he reached the showroom and which route the accused took after the robbery.
Police are also examining the person’s height, physique, walking style and body movements to identify the accused through footage from other cameras. The size, shape and wheel pattern of the trolley bag, along with the characteristics of the black bag, are also being analysed.
Police are checking footage of cars, two-wheelers and goods vehicles that passed through the area around the time of the incident to determine whether the suspect travelled to or from the location in a vehicle.
Fingerprint experts are examining the showroom for possible fingerprints and other physical evidence. Although the suspect seen in the footage was wearing gloves, officials are checking whether any objects were touched without gloves.
Evidence is being collected from different parts of the building, including the elevator shaft, electrical control systems, doors and the areas where the jewellery was stored. Police are also questioning several people as part of the investigation, including showroom employees, engineers involved in the construction work, electricians and plumbers.
The incomplete construction work and the absence of adequate security arrangements at the newly opened showroom are also being examined as possible factors that helped the burglars gain access. Police are continuing to analyse CCTV footage from the surrounding areas and trace the suspects’ movements to identify those involved and recover the stolen jewellery.
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