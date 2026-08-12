ETV Bharat / bharat

159 Sites Identified To Recharge Groundwater, Sustain Ganga Flow During Summers, Ganga Mission Tells NGT

The 2025 IIT-Roorkee study had found that groundwater, not glacier melt, is the main source maintaining the summer flow of the Ganges ( IANS )

New Delhi: The Centre has said that it is undertaking scientific, technical and institutional measures to restore and maintain the integral relationship between the Ganga river's surface water flow and groundwater systems.

It has informed that a study identified over 159 potential managed aquifer recharge (MAR) sites to enhance groundwater storage, sustain river baseflows during lean seasons, and improve the hydrological connectivity between groundwater and the Ganga river.

The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), under the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, made this statement before the National Green Tribunal, in the wake of its directive to it submit a response in a matter relating to issues arising out of a study concerning the contribution of groundwater and glacier melt to the summer flows of the Ganga, and the importance of maintaining the interrelationship between surface water and groundwater systems in the Ganga Basin.

The Tribunal had registered a suo motu case in August last year, following a news report that claimed a study by IIT-Roorkee had found that groundwater, and not glacier melt, is the main source maintaining the summer flow of the river, especially beyond the Himalayan foothills and up to Patna. The report mentioned that glacier melt contributes very little to the river’s flow beyond the hilly regions, while groundwater discharge enhances the volume in the plains.

The report suggested that programmes like Namami Gange and Jal Shakti Abhiyan should focus on recharging groundwater, managing aquifer use, restoring wetlands, and reviving tributaries to ensure a steady flow in the river.

In its recent reply submitted before the Tribunal, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the NMCG stated that it is a nodal agency for the effective abatement of pollution and rejuvenation, protection and management of the Ganga river and its tributaries.

The agency also said that it had undertaken a pioneering initiative to understand and strengthen groundwater-surface water interactions in the Ganga Basin through advanced hydro-geophysical investigations and scientific aquifer mapping, in collaboration with CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI).

"The study identified an extensive buried paleochannel network in the Ganga-Yamuna Doab (Prayagraj-Kanpur stretch), using Airborne Electro-magnetic (AEM) surveys and hydrogeological modelling. The study identified over 159 potential MAR sites, enabling targeted recharge interventions to enhance groundwater storage, sustain river baseflows during lean seasons, and improve the hydrological connectivity between groundwater and the Ganga river," the NMCG said in its additional reply filed before the NGT.