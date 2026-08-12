159 Sites Identified To Recharge Groundwater, Sustain Ganga Flow During Summers, Ganga Mission Tells NGT
Submission follows 2025 IIT-Roorkee study that advised Central projects to direct focus on recharging groundwater, managing aquifer use, restoring wetlands, reviving tributaries, reports Santu Das.
Published : August 12, 2026 at 3:55 PM IST
New Delhi: The Centre has said that it is undertaking scientific, technical and institutional measures to restore and maintain the integral relationship between the Ganga river's surface water flow and groundwater systems.
It has informed that a study identified over 159 potential managed aquifer recharge (MAR) sites to enhance groundwater storage, sustain river baseflows during lean seasons, and improve the hydrological connectivity between groundwater and the Ganga river.
The National Mission for Clean Ganga (NMCG), under the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, made this statement before the National Green Tribunal, in the wake of its directive to it submit a response in a matter relating to issues arising out of a study concerning the contribution of groundwater and glacier melt to the summer flows of the Ganga, and the importance of maintaining the interrelationship between surface water and groundwater systems in the Ganga Basin.
The Tribunal had registered a suo motu case in August last year, following a news report that claimed a study by IIT-Roorkee had found that groundwater, and not glacier melt, is the main source maintaining the summer flow of the river, especially beyond the Himalayan foothills and up to Patna. The report mentioned that glacier melt contributes very little to the river’s flow beyond the hilly regions, while groundwater discharge enhances the volume in the plains.
The report suggested that programmes like Namami Gange and Jal Shakti Abhiyan should focus on recharging groundwater, managing aquifer use, restoring wetlands, and reviving tributaries to ensure a steady flow in the river.
In its recent reply submitted before the Tribunal, a copy of which was accessed by ETV Bharat, the NMCG stated that it is a nodal agency for the effective abatement of pollution and rejuvenation, protection and management of the Ganga river and its tributaries.
The agency also said that it had undertaken a pioneering initiative to understand and strengthen groundwater-surface water interactions in the Ganga Basin through advanced hydro-geophysical investigations and scientific aquifer mapping, in collaboration with CSIR-National Geophysical Research Institute (NGRI).
"The study identified an extensive buried paleochannel network in the Ganga-Yamuna Doab (Prayagraj-Kanpur stretch), using Airborne Electro-magnetic (AEM) surveys and hydrogeological modelling. The study identified over 159 potential MAR sites, enabling targeted recharge interventions to enhance groundwater storage, sustain river baseflows during lean seasons, and improve the hydrological connectivity between groundwater and the Ganga river," the NMCG said in its additional reply filed before the NGT.
Based on these, the NMCG said it has initiated a Rs 2.36-crore project to manage aquifer recharge along the identified paleochannel system of the Ganga main stem (Kaushambi-Kanpur stretch) in Uttar Pradesh.
It said the project implementation agency is Uttar Pradesh Ground Water Department (UPGWD), in collaboration with CSIR-NGRI. The project includes construction of engineered recharge structures, real-time groundwater monitoring, hydro-geophysical investigations, and development of a standard operating procedure (SOP) for scientific aquifer recharge.
The NMCG said as per the Central Ground Water Board (under Jal Shakti Ministry), the monitoring stations indicated that along the course of the Ganga from the Himalayan foothills to the India-Bangladesh border, the river exhibits both losing and gaining characteristics across different stretches.
In the upper part of the river (Upper Ganga Basin), it is predominantly losing in nature. In contrast, in the middle and lower Ganga plains, the river functions as a gaining stream.
It also said that a comparative analysis between 2004 and 2024 indicated that a groundwater-surface water interaction has remained broadly consistent along the course of the river over the two decades.
The NMCG further said that it has undertaken and continues to undertake scientific, technical and institutional measures relating to restoration and maintenance of the integral relationship between surface flow and sub-surface (groundwater) systems.
It also informed the NGT that it is regularly coordinating with the concerned Central and state agencies to facilitate implementation of the measures, and shall continue to monitor the progress thereof in accordance with its statutory mandate.
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