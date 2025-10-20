ETV Bharat / bharat

15,773 Dosas In 25 Hours: Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets New Record, Plans Next Feat In US

Amravati: Renowned chef Vishnu Manohar set a new record by making 15,773 dosas in 25 consecutive hours in Amravati city of Maharashtra. He is also preparing to set another record, this time by making dosas continuously for 26 hours in the United States. Earlier last year, he had achieved a record by making 14,400 dosas in 24 hours in Nagpur.

Manohar began his 25-hour dosa-making marathon at Gunwant Lawn in Amravati at 7 a.m. on Saturday. By 6 a.m. on Sunday, he had broken his previous record by preparing 15,700 dosas. After a 20-minute referee-approved break, Manohar resumed cooking on the hot griddle, treating the people of Amravati to freshly made dosas throughout the morning.

15,773 Dosas In 25 Hours: Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets New Record, Plans Next Feat In America (ETV Bharat)

At 8 a.m., he prepared the final, 15,773rd dosa, marking the completion of his new record, which was celebrated with thunderous applause from his team and the gathered crowd. On the occasion, India World Records representative and arbitrator Praveen Raut presented Manohar with a medal and certificate, officially announcing his achievement.