15,773 Dosas In 25 Hours: Chef Vishnu Manohar Sets New Record, Plans Next Feat In US
With this feat, Manohar broke his own record set in Napur. Now, he is planning to attempt a 26-hour marathon in America.
Published : October 20, 2025 at 4:18 PM IST
Amravati: Renowned chef Vishnu Manohar set a new record by making 15,773 dosas in 25 consecutive hours in Amravati city of Maharashtra. He is also preparing to set another record, this time by making dosas continuously for 26 hours in the United States. Earlier last year, he had achieved a record by making 14,400 dosas in 24 hours in Nagpur.
Manohar began his 25-hour dosa-making marathon at Gunwant Lawn in Amravati at 7 a.m. on Saturday. By 6 a.m. on Sunday, he had broken his previous record by preparing 15,700 dosas. After a 20-minute referee-approved break, Manohar resumed cooking on the hot griddle, treating the people of Amravati to freshly made dosas throughout the morning.
At 8 a.m., he prepared the final, 15,773rd dosa, marking the completion of his new record, which was celebrated with thunderous applause from his team and the gathered crowd. On the occasion, India World Records representative and arbitrator Praveen Raut presented Manohar with a medal and certificate, officially announcing his achievement.
Huge response from Amravatikars
From 7 a.m. on Saturday, when Vishnu Manohar started making dosas, crowds of Amravatikars queued up to enjoy them until 3 a.m. Although the crowd thinned between 3 a.m. and 5 a.m., enthusiasm surged again from 5 a.m. to 8 a.m., Manohar said.
The record-breaking event brought immense joy to residents, with over 30,000 people tasting dosas prepared by Manohar, his wife Aparna, and their team. On Sunday night, Badnera MLA Ravi Rana also joined the celebration and cooked a few dosas alongside Manohar. Everyone attending the event was treated to free dosas.
Having broken his own Nagpur record in Amravati, Manohar announced plans to complete ten such dosa-making marathons in the future. His next record attempt will take place in America.
