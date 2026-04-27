ETV Bharat / bharat

1,542 'Troublemakers' Arrested In 36 Hours Ahead Of West Bengal Assembly Polls Phase II

Kolkata: With less than 48 hours remaining for the second and final phase of voting for the West Bengal Assembly elections, the state police, in a major crackdown has arrested 1,543 individuals.

The arrests were made over the last 36 hours. The list of detainees includes a Trinamool Councilor as well. It is reported that the Election Commission had issued arrest orders after compiling a list of individuals deemed likely to instigate trouble during the final phase of the elections.

The Commission had previously issued a stern warning, stating unequivocally that miscreants must not be left at large prior to the elections. Meanwhile, in the wake of Sunday's shooting incident in Jagaddal, BJP leaders have intensified their demand to keep 'troublemakers' and 'goons' behind bars.

Between Sunday afternoon and just a short while ago on Monday, intensive combing operations and checkpoint searches resulted in the arrest of 1,095 'troublemakers'—individuals identified as potential instigators of unrest. Administrative sources reveal that the total number of arrests over the past 36 hours has now reached 1,543.

In terms of district-wise arrests, the highest number of detentions were done in East Bardhaman, where 479 individuals were taken into custody. Following closely in terms of arrest figures is North 24 Parganas, with 319 individuals detained. Additionally, 246 individuals were arrested in South 24 Parganas. Commission sources further indicate that 109 individuals were detained in North Kolkata, 49 in Hooghly, 32 in Nadia, and 32 in Howrah.