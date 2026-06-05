152 Pilgrims Die In 47 Days Of Char Dham Yatra
Majority of the deaths this year were associated with cardiac arrest
Published : June 5, 2026 at 4:13 PM IST
Dehradun: As many as 152 devotees have died in the first 47 days of this year's Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand.
Of these deaths that occurred due to health-related issues, cardiac arrest accounts for the most.
According to data with the State Emergency Operation Centre, 74 people died on the Kedarnath pilgrimage route, 44 on the Badrinath route, 19 on the Yamunotri route, and 15 on the Gangotri route.
Since the commencement of the pilgrimage on April 19 till June 4, a total of 29,92,272 pilgrims visited the sites.
As of June 4, altogether 10,88,041 pilgrims had visited Kedarnath, while the Badrinath shrine had welcomed 8,88,379 pilgrims. The number of pilgrims visiting Gangorti and Yamunotri was relatively fewer.
A massive influx of pilgrims is being witnessed ahead of the monsoon, which is expected to arrive in Uttarakhand on June 21. After the arrival of the monsoon, the number of pilgrims undertaking the journey is likely to decrease.
Although the State Health Department has made extensive arrangements to provide better medical facilities to the pilgrims, deaths due to health-related issues continue to occur. The Char Dham Yatra is crucial for Uttarakhand as the livelihoods of lakhs of families depend on it. For this reason, the government did not impose any restrictions on the number of pilgrims visiting the shrines this year. Consequently, nearly 30 lakh pilgrims have already visited in just 47 days. It is anticipated that the total number of pilgrims visiting the shrines this year could break previous records, given that four months of the pilgrimage season are still left. While the pace of the yatra slows down during the monsoon, it picks up again once the monsoon is over.
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