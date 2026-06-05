ETV Bharat / bharat

152 Pilgrims Die In 47 Days Of Char Dham Yatra

152 devotees have died in the first 47 days of Char Dham Yatra this year. ( File photo/ETV Bharat )

Dehradun: As many as 152 devotees have died in the first 47 days of this year's Char Dham Yatra in Uttarakhand.

Of these deaths that occurred due to health-related issues, cardiac arrest accounts for the most.

According to data with the State Emergency Operation Centre, 74 people died on the Kedarnath pilgrimage route, 44 on the Badrinath route, 19 on the Yamunotri route, and 15 on the Gangotri route.

Since the commencement of the pilgrimage on April 19 till June 4, a total of 29,92,272 pilgrims visited the sites.