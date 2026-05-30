ETV Bharat / bharat

NDA’s 150th Passing Out Parade: 353 Cadets Cross ‘Final Step’ as Army Chief Reviews

Pune: The National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla held its historic 150th Passing Out Parade ceremony on Saturday. During this event, 353 cadets, having successfully completed three years of rigorous military training, stood ready to dedicate themselves to the service of the nation.

The magnificent parade took place in the distinguished presence of the Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi.

Held at the Academy’s renowned Khetarpal Parade Ground, the disciplined march was led by Cadet Mayank Chaudhary. A total of 1,250 cadets marched across the ground in perfect unison to the melodious and inspiring tune of ‘Kadam Kadam Badaye Ja’ (Step by Step, March On),

NDA’s 150th Passing Out Parade: 353 Cadets Cross ‘Final Step’ as Army Chief Reviews (ETV Bharat)

Showcasing the might of the Indian Defence Forces, three Chetak helicopters, a Super Dimona aircraft, and Sukhoi fighter jets performed a spectacular flypast over the ground, saluting the newly commissioned cadets.