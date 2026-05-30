NDA’s 150th Passing Out Parade: 353 Cadets Cross ‘Final Step’ as Army Chief Reviews
National Defence Academy at Khadakwasla celebrates 150th Passing Out Parade; 353 cadets, including 24 foreign, commissioned amid grand ceremony led by Army Chief Gen Dwivedi.
Published : May 30, 2026 at 8:39 PM IST
Pune: The National Defence Academy (NDA) at Khadakwasla held its historic 150th Passing Out Parade ceremony on Saturday. During this event, 353 cadets, having successfully completed three years of rigorous military training, stood ready to dedicate themselves to the service of the nation.
The magnificent parade took place in the distinguished presence of the Chief of Army Staff, General Upendra Dwivedi.
Held at the Academy’s renowned Khetarpal Parade Ground, the disciplined march was led by Cadet Mayank Chaudhary. A total of 1,250 cadets marched across the ground in perfect unison to the melodious and inspiring tune of ‘Kadam Kadam Badaye Ja’ (Step by Step, March On),
Showcasing the might of the Indian Defence Forces, three Chetak helicopters, a Super Dimona aircraft, and Sukhoi fighter jets performed a spectacular flypast over the ground, saluting the newly commissioned cadets.
Out of the 353 cadets passing out this year, 292 will proceed to the Indian Army, 43 to the Indian Navy, and 81 to the Indian Air Force (IAF) for their subsequent one-year advanced training. The cohort also includes 24 foreign cadets from 12 of India’s friendly nations who have completed their training at the NDA.
The ceremony was attended by a large gathering of senior military officers, including Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain (Head of the Army’s Southern Command), Vice Admiral Anil Jaggi (Commandant of the NDA), and Air Vice Marshal Rajesh Verma (Deputy Commandant), as well as the families of the cadets.
Addressing the cadets, Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi expressed emotional anecdotes, recalling his stay at the NDA 42 years ago when he had completed his training. “Being present today as the Chief Guest at the same venue was a matter of immense pride for me ,” he said.
Referring to the cadets from friendly nations, he stated their presence would further strengthen India’s diplomatic ties and friendly relations on the international stage. He affirmed that the Indian Army remains steadfastly committed to delivering a firm and fitting response to any external aggression.
“Female cadets are also successfully completing the rigorous training regimen and hold a status equal to their male counterparts. They are no longer lagging behind in assuming leadership roles within the modern battlefield is a matter of great commendation for the nation,” he said.
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