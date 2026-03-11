ETV Bharat / bharat

150 Planes, Zero Formal Training: The Post Pandemic Rise Of A Guwahati Aero Modeller

Kulageeta Saud

Guwahati: “I never tried to become a pilot, but I am satisfied to see planes designed by me flying. Earlier, it was just an occasional venture of designing aeroplanes, but after the COVID-19 pandemic, I am more into it,” said Bhagyaram Terang, a resident of Beltala in Guwahati. He is making waves in Assam with his innovations.

He goes on to add, "I have been interested in technology since childhood. I didn't get any formal training in this art form, but I have been doing it.

A resident of Beltala in Guwahati city, Terang has been quietly working in the creative and science-based field of aero modelling. Since his childhood, he has been pursuing this dream.

Despite having limited facilities and resources, Terang has been able to create more than 150 models of small aircraft, thanks to his talent. He has been making models of aircraft by using wood, and also experimented with flying them successfully. Terang is also selling these aero models as per orders.

Bhagyaram Terang's innovative effort has attracted many people. He flew models of his own aircraft, drawing curiosity and interest among the locals. He said, “The youths, in particular, have been inspired by my work and encouraged me to be interested in science and technology. The aircraft models I developed can fly up to two kilometres.”

"I make two types of engines, electronic and micro. I did electronics in the beginning. Now I am making more engines," Terang added.