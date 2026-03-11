150 Planes, Zero Formal Training: The Post Pandemic Rise Of A Guwahati Aero Modeller
Aero-modelling master Bhagyaram Terang's homemade aircraft reaches new heights.
Kulageeta Saud
Guwahati: “I never tried to become a pilot, but I am satisfied to see planes designed by me flying. Earlier, it was just an occasional venture of designing aeroplanes, but after the COVID-19 pandemic, I am more into it,” said Bhagyaram Terang, a resident of Beltala in Guwahati. He is making waves in Assam with his innovations.
He goes on to add, "I have been interested in technology since childhood. I didn't get any formal training in this art form, but I have been doing it.
A resident of Beltala in Guwahati city, Terang has been quietly working in the creative and science-based field of aero modelling. Since his childhood, he has been pursuing this dream.
Despite having limited facilities and resources, Terang has been able to create more than 150 models of small aircraft, thanks to his talent. He has been making models of aircraft by using wood, and also experimented with flying them successfully. Terang is also selling these aero models as per orders.
Bhagyaram Terang's innovative effort has attracted many people. He flew models of his own aircraft, drawing curiosity and interest among the locals. He said, “The youths, in particular, have been inspired by my work and encouraged me to be interested in science and technology. The aircraft models I developed can fly up to two kilometres.”
"I make two types of engines, electronic and micro. I did electronics in the beginning. Now I am making more engines," Terang added.
The thinner an aeroplane, the better it is, says Terang. He also adds that the aero models he designs are made both with indigenous wood and imported wood. The engines are imported from Japan.
Electronic aero modelling takes almost 6-7 hours of hard work to complete the design. Meanwhile, the engines require three to four days to develop for usage.
Terang stated that the cost of these aero modelling ranges from Rs 6,000 to 80,000. The electronics use batteries installed in the drones, and the engines use nitrous oil. The electronics run in 10-15 minutes, the engines run for 45 minutes and can fly up to two kilometres.
Terang's aero models are being exported to neighbouring states like Mizoram, Tripura and Nagaland as well as Bangalore and Hyderabad.
Earlier, Bhagyaram Terang used to fly his Aero Models in nearby areas of Guwahati city, due to a lack of open air space he had to move out of Guwahati city to areas like Chandrapur near Guwahati to test his aero models. Terang also expressed his desire to design a mini aero model and to fly it by himself.
What is Aero Modelling:
Aero modelling is the hobby and sport of designing, building, and flying small-scale unmanned aircraft, including radio-controlled (RC) planes, gliders, and helicopters. It combines engineering principles with creativity, utilising materials like balsa wood, foam, and carbon fibre to simulate flight dynamics. “It is both a technical hobby and a competitive sport,” says Terang.