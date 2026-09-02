At Age 2, AIIMS Diagnosed She Needed Heart Surgery. After She Died Waiting For 13 Years, Father Seeks Answers
While the father alleged that if AIIMS had performed the surgery on time, Tanvi would be alive, doctors maintained surgery was deemed risky and deferred.
Published : September 2, 2026 at 2:28 PM IST
New Delhi: A deeply distressing case involving alleged negligence and prolonged delays in treatment has emerged from AIIMS Delhi, the country's most prestigious medical institution. Tanvi, a 15-year-old girl from Kota, Rajasthan, passed away on the AIIMS premises on Tuesday.
The deceased's father, Mukesh Pariyani, leveled serious allegations against the hospital administration and doctors, alleging his daughter, who suffered from a complex heart condition, had been making repeated visits to AIIMS for surgery dates over the past 13 years; yet, the operation could not be performed on time due to procrastination on part of the hospital authorities. Ultimately, she lost her life as a result of this delay and negligence.
Treatment At AIIMS Since Age Two
Tanvi, a resident of Kota, suffered from a congenital heart defect (Ventricular Septal Defect or VSD, accompanied by Pulmonary Atresia). Her parents had first brought her to AIIMS Delhi when she was merely two years old, full of hope. Her family alleges that according to hospital records, surgery was recommended in 2014, and even a date for the operation was scheduled for 2015. Despite this, the surgery was repeatedly postponed for various reasons.
The father maintained that had the doctors performed the surgery in time, his daughter would still be alive today. He further alleged that between August 24 and August 31, the doctors did not even examine his daughter.
According to hospital records, Tanvi was readmitted to AIIMS on August 24. Doctors stated that she was undergoing an evaluation process for a combined heart-lung transplant.
Sequence Of Events Leading To Death
An endoscopy procedure was completed around 7 pm on Monday, following which her condition began to deteriorate rapidly. Dr V Devagourou, Head of the Cardio-Thoracic and Vascular Surgery (CTVS) Department, stated that the teenager complained of extreme weakness and breathing difficulties around 2.50 am on Tuesday.
Examinations revealed that her oxygen saturation level had dropped to 48 per cent. Although doctors placed her on oxygen support and made every effort to save her, she could not be revived and was declared dead at around 5.06 am.
The family is devastated by the daughter's death. Expressing strong resentment against the AIIMS administration, the grieving father stated that no satisfactory explanation regarding the cause of death had been provided. He also leveled serious allegations against hospital staff, claiming they repeatedly harassed the family with paperwork and, on several occasions, pressured them to accept a forced discharge.
Suspecting a conspiracy behind the sequence of events, the father has demanded a high-level inquiry. Seeking justice, the family has refused to claim their daughter's body until the hospital administration provides clear answers regarding their concerns and the years of delay.
What AIIMS Doctors Had To Say
Meanwhile, senior doctors at AIIMS maintain that an examination in 2018 had revealed that the girl's pulmonary arteries — the major vessels supplying blood to the lungs — had failed to develop; consequently, standard corrective surgery was deemed too risky and deferred, and she was kept under medical observation instead.
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