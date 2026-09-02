ETV Bharat / bharat

At Age 2, AIIMS Diagnosed She Needed Heart Surgery. After She Died Waiting For 13 Years, Father Seeks Answers

New Delhi: A deeply distressing case involving alleged negligence and prolonged delays in treatment has emerged from AIIMS Delhi, the country's most prestigious medical institution. Tanvi, a 15-year-old girl from Kota, Rajasthan, passed away on the AIIMS premises on Tuesday.

The deceased's father, Mukesh Pariyani, leveled serious allegations against the hospital administration and doctors, alleging his daughter, who suffered from a complex heart condition, had been making repeated visits to AIIMS for surgery dates over the past 13 years; yet, the operation could not be performed on time due to procrastination on part of the hospital authorities. Ultimately, she lost her life as a result of this delay and negligence.

Treatment At AIIMS Since Age Two

Tanvi, a resident of Kota, suffered from a congenital heart defect (Ventricular Septal Defect or VSD, accompanied by Pulmonary Atresia). Her parents had first brought her to AIIMS Delhi when she was merely two years old, full of hope. Her family alleges that according to hospital records, surgery was recommended in 2014, and even a date for the operation was scheduled for 2015. Despite this, the surgery was repeatedly postponed for various reasons.

The father maintained that had the doctors performed the surgery in time, his daughter would still be alive today. He further alleged that between August 24 and August 31, the doctors did not even examine his daughter.

According to hospital records, Tanvi was readmitted to AIIMS on August 24. Doctors stated that she was undergoing an evaluation process for a combined heart-lung transplant.

Sequence Of Events Leading To Death